“I have great respect for all of the players and coaches who played in this game,” Harbaugh said.

Not even a question about Bo Schembechler’s mentor, former OSU head coach Woody Hayes, elicited a response other than the vanilla.

In absolutely no surprise to anyone but perhaps the huge Ohio State media contingent that drove all the way from Columbus and surrounding areas, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said just about nothing of significance Monday during his weekly press conference.

But that didn’t stop the Ohio State media from trying to get some bulletin board material. One asked how The Game was different for Harbaugh as a coach (in which he’s 0-4) vs. a player (2-0).



“I’m very aware of the rivalry having played in it, having coached in it,” he said. “I grew up here and my dad was a coach. As I liken the Michigan State game to a state championship, this is even bigger. This is two states’ championships, Michigan and Ohio.

"We’re excited about it. Our feeling about it … I’m excited for the game. Excited, and up for it and ready for the challenge.”

Harbaugh didn’t bite, either when asked how this Ohio State team compared to some of the ones he’d coached against in the recent past. He also passed on the "how much is home field worth" cliche by another Buckeye reporter.

“I’m not comparing any team to [another] team, but the Ohio State team is a heck of a good football team,” he said. “[Head coach] Ryan Day and his entire sstaff have done an outstanding job coaching the team. One of the best defenses in the country; one of the best offenses in the country, and they play really well on special teams, so position by position they’ve done an extraordinary job developing this team.”

The follow up, of course, was about defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and assistant coach Al Washington, both of whom left for Columbus from Michigan in the offseason.

“As I said, think Ryan Day has done a tremendous job, his coaching staff done a tremendous job coaching this team,” Harbaugh continued. “It’s one heck of a good football club. It’s a challenge in terms of prep during the week. We’ve been doing it, attacking it and feel confident right now, feel good, excited to get on the field and practice.”

The Buckeyes were a nine-point favorite as of Nov. 25, undefeated and winning by an average of 41 points per game. Michigan is 9-2 with losses at Wisconsin and Penn State.

NOTES

• Harbaugh said his team was playing its best football and that there was even room for improvement. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson has thrown for 350-plus in each of the last two games, a big reason for U-M’s improvement on offense.

“I think it’s an improving team, an ascending team, playing really good football,” Harbaugh said. “I could name a number of position groups that I think are playing outstanding, starting with the quarterback, Shea Patterson. I think he’s playing great football.

“Give a lot of credit to Ben McDaniels. Ben’s done a terrific job coaching Shea. He’s going into these games very confident about his reads, very confident about this job. Being able to see coverages, anticipate defenses and playing with great timing, poise, accuracy … he’s doing tremendous things.”