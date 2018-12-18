Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan will face Florida on Dec. 29 at noon. Per Kjeldsen

Jim and Jack Harbaugh, and recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek were joined by head football trainer Dave Granito on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Harbaugh touched on the anticipation of tomorrow's Signing Day and bowl practices, while also discussing injury prevention with Granito.

Jim Harbaugh, on the early signing period:

"It has accelerated things during the season. We went through offseason visits for the first time and those went well. I'm confident we'll come toward a full class here in December. "We'll be proud of the class we sign, and the work will have been well worth it. "We were in one state on Monday for a visit, and then back in Ann Arbor for a bowl practice, and then back in another state for a different visit. It's a lot of work, but it doesn't seem like a lot of work."

Recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek:

"We had a big group of recruits in two weeks ago and it was like they had known each other forever, even though they're from all over the country."

Jack Harbaugh:

"What a job this staff has done these last few weeks with recruiting. They're on the road on Monday, go to the office on Tuesday and have practice, and are back on the road on Wednesday. "In the old days, we had a regular schedule, so it shows how hard you guys have been working."

Jim Harbaugh, on injuries and the job the staff has done to limit them:

"We only had three guys who suffered season-ending injuries in 2018, and one was because of a moped accident. Two of the three were non-football related. One player was helping his dad in a garage and fell down some stairs, but we won't say the names to protect the innocent. "[Sixth-year senior running back] Berkley [Edwards] is back practicing right now and is doing well. He was out cold during that IU game, and the first thing we identified was that he was breathing. "[Junior cornerback] Lavert [Hill] also had an injury where he said he just couldn't run full speed, and that was a year-long process for him. "[Redshirt freshman receiver] Tarik [Black] is back to 100 percent and moving around, and he went outside the program to a doctor in Green Bay for his foot injury. "We had a player complaining of stomachaches in the offseason, and Dave got him over him to U-M hospital and he had appendicitis."

Dave Granito:

"Lavert identified his problem a few years ago, and he has done extra drills to make himself more functional in terms of how he moves around as an athlete."

Jim Harbaugh, on bowl practices:

"You can see the improvement from the beginning of the year until now with all the young guys, especially the ones who are on the verge of playing. We started bowl practices a week ago Saturday, and we've been practicing a lot on weekends due to finals. "We're practicing from Tuesday through Saturday at times that don't conflict with finals, and will leave on Dec. 23 for the Peach Bowl. "We understand this is a good Florida team and we'll have to play one of our best games to win."

