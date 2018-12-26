Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed the 2019 recruiting class for the entirety of this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast, while recruiting coordinator chimed in with his take on the recruitment of five-star safety Daxton Hill.

"We can tell how much love is in the home from their parents, and if they've been held to a high standard. We also see what our current players' opinions are of the recruits when they're on campus — we want to see if they want to find out who the prettiest girl on campus is, or if they want to learn route trees."

"Attendance is an important one to me. We talk to their high school coaches and ask them what their evaluations are of the players, and they'll tell you what kind of worker they are, along with whether or not they like to practice and how they are in the weight room.

"I love the entire class. They're not allergic to work. They're coming in to make Michigan and themselves great, and I couldn't be happier with the group. The first step to identifying prospects is to watch their tape and what their track record is in both football and in the classroom, including test scores, attendance and GPA.

"I thought [Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star offensive guard] Nolan Rumler was the best interior offensive lineman in the entire country. We've been recruiting him all four years I've been here. He's a Go Blue guy all the way, and was a four-time state champion at Hoban.

"[Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star offensive tackle Trevor] Keegan is a prototypical left tackle, and [Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star offensive guard] Trente Jones is a prototypical athletic tackle as well, and so is [Paw Paw (Mich.) High four-star offensive tackle] Karsen Barnhart.

"My dream for Keegan is for him to someday play for the Chicago Bears, and the Michigan alumni in Chicago need to know Keegan is one of their own.

"[Cincinnati Moeller three-star offensive guard] Zach Carpenter is one of our 450-pound bench pressers, and so is Nolan. [Kentwood (Mich.) East four-star defensive tackle] Mazi Smith is a fine player from Grand Rapids, and defensive tackle is a position of need for us.

"[Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star defensive end] Chris Hinton is arguably one of the best players in the class and is a five-star type of player, and comes from great lineage and a great family.

"[Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback] Cade McNamara is a gunslinger, and likes to go back with no conscience and just fire the ball. He was a record-setting quarterback in Nevada, and from the moment I met him, I could tell he was the one.

"The most valuable player in the class next to [Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety] Dax Hill is [Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back] Zach Charbonnet. He's fleet-footed and has great balance, and also comes from a tremendous family. I think you'll see him make an immediate impact, and I think Dax Hill will too — I don't usually put that kind of pressure on freshmen, but I believe they're that special.

"[Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star defensive end David] Ojabo and [Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage four-star defensive end Michael] Morris each have big bodies, and are long. Ojabo will be a good pass rusher and I can't wait to see what mother nature does for Morris, because she'll decide what position he plays.

"[Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end] Erick All caught our eye split out as a wide receiver, and we kept seeing him get stronger over the summer and into the fall.

"[Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star receiver] Giles Jackson is a 4.3-type of guy in this class, along with Dax Hill. Giles could be a receiver or a running back, and is just a guy who needs to get the ball in his hands.

"[Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star linebacker] Charles Thomas is a Devin Bush type of player. [Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star cornerback] D.J. Turner is a corner who is physical when the ball is being run at him — he likes to jam receivers, and isn't afraid to tackle.

"[Washington D.C. St. John's College High four-star safety] Quinten Johnson is the same way, and played on one of the best teams in the country this past year. [Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete] Mike Sainristil is currently being argued about among the offensive and defensive coaches on our staff, because he's a play-making corner and a dynamic receiver — he's a guy we might play both ways.

"[Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete] George Johnson is versatile and can play quarterback or in the secondary — we need more play makers and receivers, because we'll be down to five scholarship receivers once this season ends.

"[Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star defensive end] Gabe Newburg comes from a Go Blue family — a room in his house is dedicated all to Michigan, and his dad is a wrestling coach. Wrestlers work the hardest and get the least amount of credit of any high school sport, and Gabe personifies that.

"[Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety] Joey Velazquez will play baseball at Michigan along with football, because [U-M baseball coach] Erik Bakich loves him. We'll look at him as a viper, and is someone who reminds me a lot of [redshirt junior viper] Jordan Glasgow, though he could eventually be an inside linebacker. Velazquez texted me telling me he's coming to Michigan to make himself and U-M great — that's the kind of two-way street we're looking for.

"[Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star linebacker] Anthony Solomon is related to Colin Powell, and his dad was once the mayor of Montego Bay. He's the truest viper type of player we recruited. [Dacula (Ga.) High four-star cornerback] Jalen Perry has long arms and is very good.

"We saw [Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward three-star receiver] Quintel Kent a lot in camps and liked him quite a bit, and we were impressed by his competitiveness. He wasn't afraid to compete and work, and we're excited about him.

"[New Canaan (Conn.) High three-star offensive tackle] Jack Stewart will be an offensive lineman here, even though he played some defensive line in high school. [Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star receiver] Cornelius Johnson was a Signing Day decision, and was one of the fireworks we had mentioned, along with Dax Hill.

"He'll remind fans of [sophomore receiver] Donovan [Peoples-Jones], [sophomore wideout] Nico [Collins] and [redshirt freshman receiver] Tarik [Black], and has the highest SAT score in the class at 1480.

"Chris Hinton is a 3.7 GPA student, Cade has a 3.8 GPA, Morris has a 3.9, Newburg has a 3.75, and Perry a 3.6."