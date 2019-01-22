Cornelius Johnson is rated as the No. 171 overall player in the country.

Claude Johnson, the father of U-M incoming four-star freshman wideout Cornelius Johnson, appeared on Jim Harbaugh's podcast today to discuss his son's recruitment, the Michigan difference and a variety of other topics. Harbaugh also touched on the friendship that has developed with Claude Johnson, and why he enjoys recruiting players from the New England states so much (the Johnson family is from Connecticut). We have the highlights below:

Claude Johnson:

"We couldn't be prouder of Cornelius signing with Michigan. It's an exciting time for all of us, and as a dad, I'm grateful, humble and open to whatever comes next. "He and his brother, Carnegie, are like two peas in a pod. They don't necessarily give each other advice, but have kind of become each other's lighthouses — as they've grown, they've checked relative points of orientation and with each other as they proceed forward. "They have a great connection in that way."

Jim Harbaugh, on recruiting players from the New England states:

"I lump the Connecticut guys in with the Massachusetts guys — [sophomore defensive end] Kwity Paye, [redshirt freshman wide receiver] Tarik Black, [sophomore fullback] Ben Mason, [junior tight end] Sean McKeon, [freshman tight end] Luke Schoonmaker and Cornelius Johnson. "They all go out and play, give no grief and aren't allergic to work. They're all good teammates and are raised well. "I can tell they all have good support from home, and there's no soft shoulder to cry on. "[Defensive coordinator] Don Brown has been the key to that part of the country. I just spent a week with him in Connecticut and Central Mass, and he knows every high school coach there. "He walks in to their schools and it's like a big reunion — one coach said [New England Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick is No. 1 out here and Don Brown is No. 2."

Jim Harbaugh, on his relationship with Claude Johnson:

"Claude is a tremendous guy, and we've become very good friends. "During the recruiting process, I actually get closer to the parents sometimes, because we're often similar ages. "Claude and I call each other up and talk simply because we want to. I like his perspectives on everything, the way he's raised his kids, and the kind of dad he is. "His wife, Cassandra, is a doctor from here in Detroit and went to Cass Tech, so Cornelius does have some Michigan ties."

Claude Johnson:

"When you look at greatness, it comes back to Michigan. Who takes their team to Rome? Or South Africa? Who does that? "That's unheard of. We have signs around our house that say 'unheard of,' and that's truly a motivational tactic for us."

Claude Johnson, on Cornelius' recruitment:

"I had gotten my Master's Degree at Stanford, so for the longest time, I wanted Cornelius to go there. "I always told himself I wouldn't tell him that, though, unless he asked — it never even got to that point. "It came down to five schools and then eventually two, and I could tell Cornelius was really struggling. "The best choice for him was turning out to be Michigan, and I was sold on U-M at that point as well, even before the official visit there. "When we finally took our visit to Ann Arbor, he hadn't told us yet about his decision and had kept it quiet. "After the trip, though, he told us it had been Michigan all along."

A fun interaction between Claude Johnson and Jim Harbaugh: