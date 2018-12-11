Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan will face Florida in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 29 at noon. Per Kjeldsen

Jim Harbaugh was absent from this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast, so Jack Harbaugh, recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek and first-year strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert provided the commentary. We have the highlights below:

Matt Dudek, on Stephen Spanellis being named the smartest player on the team at Sunday's awards banquet:

"[Redshirt sophomore guard] Stephen [Spanellis] is one of the funniest, greatest kids on the entire team. You just love being around him. "He does great impressions and makes great jokes, and is very smart, evidenced by having the top GPA. "The offensive linemen are such a fun group of guys, and you just want to be around them."

Matt Dudek:

"After Saturday's practice, one of our freshmen who plays a big role on the scout team went up to Coach Harbaugh and told him how he had a lot of schoolwork to do since it was finals week, and asked if it was ok if he didn't go to the scout team meeting. "Coach responded with, 'How about you go get A's and don't worry about practice or meetings — go be a student, and we'll catch you up later.' "[Fifth-year senior linebacker] Noah Furbush [who is an aerospace engineer major] is a prime example of that — we work around his schedule, not the other way around."

Jack Harbaugh, on the absurd rumors Cris Carter started about Harbaugh and the NFL during the week:

"When they say they 'have a source close to whomever,' they're really saying they have an agenda. "They obviously can't state that though, so they point fingers into space and don't identify anyone. "If you look at those yapping dogs who yap, they'll have something they want to project in their own interest, usually relating to the SEC conference or a rival institution."

Matt Dudek, on Ben Herbert's initial interview at Michigan:

"When Ben interviewed here, it wasn't a sit-down type of interview. He was up doing squat thrusts in a suit, sweating, and we were giving him water and towels. "It was the most intense interview I'd ever seen, but he displayed the intensity he wanted to bring to the guys. I knew we were hiring him halfway through — it was a no-brainer."

Ben Herbert, on Michigan's weight room:

"It's second to none in the United States. I've had international guests say that it has to be the finest space in the world, and I would just always nod and say 'maybe.' "After repeated guests have said it though, I have no hesitation now stating it's the finest facility in the world. "To see it come to life with the student-athletes inside is what makes it a special environment."

Ben Herbert, on his philosophy: