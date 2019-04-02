Michigan will hold its annual spring game on April 13. Michigan Football Twitter Account

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been more open than ever before about his depth chart this spring, allowing fans to get a solid idea of what the team's complete two-deep looks like. Along with what we've gathered from offensive line coach Ed Warinner and defensive coordinator Don Brown, we've taken our best guess as to what U-M's current depth chart probably appears as. Note: injured players were not included.

Quarterback — Shea Patterson (senior)

Shea Patterson completed 64.6 percent of his passes last year and finished with a 22-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Lon Horwedel

Harbaugh has left no secret about what the quarterback depth chart looks like, revealing on the first day of spring ball that Patterson is the starter, redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey is the backup and redshirt freshman Joe Milton is in the No. 3 spot. “McCaffrey is 100 percent healthy, and he, Shea and Joe are all getting equal reps," Harbaugh said two weeks ago. [Redshirt junior] Brandon Peters and [freshman] Cade McNamara are getting into the mix as well. "Shea is No. 1 on the depth chart, Dylan is No. 2 and Joe is No. 3. There’s no way Shea can just put his feet up, because he has serious competition with Dylan and Joe." Though that update was provided two weeks ago, it's unlikely the pecking order has changed. The trio of Patterson, McCaffrey and Milton undoubtedly appears to have separated themselves from Peters and McNamara.

Running Back — Christian Turner (redshirt freshman)

Christian Turner ran for 95 yards on just 20 carries last year as a freshman. Per Kjeldsen

Perhaps the biggest news surrounding the running backs this spring was that senior Chris Evans' name was removed from the roster, and that freshman Zach Charbonnet is out with an injury. Turner, as a result, appears to be the likely starter in the absence of the other two (though he may have been anyway). "I’m happy about our running backs," Harbaugh said at the start of spring. "Christian Turner has surged since the bowl practices, and has been A++ in terms of how he goes about his business. He is really becoming a rising player." The only comment Harbaugh has made about Evans is that a door has been left open for a potential return, though he was a bit more candid while discussing Charbonnet.

"Charbonnet came in with a procedure that needed to be done — he had a scope for a meniscus," the head coach revealed at the start of spring. "Very little was taken out, but it was what was best for him long term, and he won’t participate in spring ball. ""We love Zach. He's doing everything he can — he started in a chair, was lifting, doing sitting down exercises and the ropes, and is really just doing everything he can possibly do.” Junior Ben Mason and redshirt freshmen Ben VanSumeren and Hassan Haskins are also taking reps at running back, and while it's unlikely any of them earn the starting job, it would not be a surprise if one of them — in addition to Mason — contributes this fall.

Wide Receivers — Tarik Black (redshirt sophomore), Ronnie Bell (sophomore) and Mike Sainristil (freshman)

Tarik Black missed the first seven games of last season before returning Oct. 20 at Michigan State. Per Kjeldsen

Juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are rehabbing injuries (Harbaugh said he wasn't sure if they would miss all of spring or not), which is why their names are not listed above. Black and Bell are expected entries, but the surprise of the group is Sainristil. Harbaugh had high praise for the early enrolled freshman this morning on his podcast, basically tabbing him as a starter. "Mike Sainristil is on his way to cementing his spot in the starting lineup, and is doing a great job at all the receiving positions," the U-M head man exclaimed. "He's getting open and is fast, and has added a level of speed and quickness to our offense." It's safe to assume that both Collins and Peoples-Jones will reclaim their starting roles once they return from injury, but Sainristil's emergence is an incredibly positive — and perhaps a bit unexpected — development.

Tight end — Sean McKeon (senior) and Nick Eubanks (redshirt junior)

Nick Eubanks' 157 receiving yards were the fourth most on the team last season. Per Kjeldsen

Harbaugh stated that both McKeon and Eubanks are the team's starters on Tuesday, which is why we listed each of them above. "Sean McKeon has become elite as a tight end in his blocking and route running, while [freshman] Erick All is doing an unbelievably great job there — everything he does is at full speed," Harbaugh said on his Tuesday podcast. "[Redshirt freshman tight end Luke] Schoonmaker, [redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha] Muhammad and Eubanks are all progressing well. "Eubanks and McKeon are the two starters, and Muhammad is in a backup role right now — he needs to be more consistent, and will be a big factor for us once he does." Despite being just a freshman, Harbaugh has raved about All all spring, and he and Muhammad appear to have the inside track at claiming the No. 3 tight end job.

Offensive Line — Jon Runyan (fifth-year senior), Ben Bredeson (senior), Cesar Ruiz (junior), Mike Onwenu (senior) and Jalen Mayfield (redshirt freshman)/Andrew Stueber (redshirt sophomore)

At 350 pounds, Mike Onwenu is the heaviest player on the team. Lon Horwedel

Position coach Ed Warinner provided perhaps the most informative update of any unit on Friday when he revealed the complete two-deep along the offensive line. The four starters from left tackle to right guard have remained the same as last year, but Warinner also discussed how the right tackle battle is shaping up. “We’ve had six practices [as of Friday] and Andrew and Jalen have each started three," he explained. "Somebody will eventually be more consistent and separate themselves from the other. “They’re very different guys working on different things though, and I think it could go into the middle of August — the two guys control it themselves. We didn’t want to lose Jalen’s redshirt last year and kept him out on purpose, because I still want to be coaching him four years from now. “We have some good video on Andrew from those games he started, and it’s good for him to have been tested in big contests like that. If you can perform against our defense in practice, you can perform against anybody. “Jalen, on the other hand, was only about 255 pounds when he committed to us, so he needed to develop size and strength. He’s 307 right now after playing at 287 last year." By the sounds of it, the right tackle battle isn't likely to be settled any time soon. On the flip side, Warinner made it sound like the backups had locked in their spots. “We have [redshirt sophomore] Joel Honigford and [redshirt junior] Andrew Vastardis battling at right guard,” he revealed. "Joel had mono for most of spring last year and an ankle in the fall, so he’s been slowed because of it. “[Redshirt junior] Stephen Spanellis is the backup center and is real solid. [Redshirt sophomore] Chuck Filiaga is the backup left guard and [redshirt freshman Ryan] Hayes is our backup left tackle. We’re moving the ball with both groups, so I’m feeling really good about each of them.”

Defensive Line — Kwity Paye (junior), Donovan Jeter (redshirt sophomore), Carlo Kemp (senior) and Aidan Hutchinson (sophomore)

Kwity Paye started the entire month of October last year when Rashan Gary was out with injury. Per Kjeldsen

Outside of running back, defensive line may be the position with the next most question marks heading into the season. The developments out of spring have been very, encouraging, however, both from Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown. "[Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Donovan Jeter continues to cement his spot and his role, and will be a starter for us if he keeps going at the rate he's going," Harbaugh said today on his podcast. "Aidan Hutchinson has stepped up his game and is starting at the anchor position, while Kwity Paye is starting at defensive end. "Donovan Jeter is starting at the 3-technique, and Carlo Kemp is our starting nose. [Junior Ben Mason] is backup up Jeter, and we feel really good about the defensive front and are beginning to know who the starters are. "[Redshirt sophomore defensive end] Luiji Vilain is now in the two-deep and backing up Kwity Paye, while [freshman defensive tackle] Mazi Smith is backing up Carlo Kemp." It should be noted that redshirt junior Michael Dwumfour is out for the spring with a foot injury, but will push for a starting job once he returns. Fifth-year senior grad transfer Mike Danna will also be in the mix once he arrives from CMU, providing more depth to the unit. Brown also gave his own take last week on where things stand, singling out several individuals listed above. “We have ourselves a real inside guy with Donovan Jeter,” he noted. “Mazi Smith is a talent who’s only been here for a short time so he’s not ready to go yet, but he’s a hard worker who will be very good for us. “Luiji Vilain has practiced in all five practices [after missing his first two years at U-M with injury], and his arrow is up. “I don’t even have to talk about Kwity Paye or Aidan Hutchinson. Our Swiss army knife, meanwhile, is [senior defensive end/linebacker] Josh Uche, who is now 253 pounds. He can play a lot of different spots, and he will. "Ben Mason is an animal, and I’m excited the coaches let us have him. It would be against my better judgment to say he could play inside on the defensive line, but he’s a freak of nature who comes off the ball exceptionally well."

Linebacker — Khaleke Hudson (senior), Devin Gil (redshirt junior) and Josh Ross (junior)

Josh Ross' 61 tackles were the fourth most on the team in 2018. Brandon Brown

Harbaugh admitted that Hudson is "heads and tails" above the others at his position this morning on his podcast, but revealed that the other linebacker battles are perhaps a bit more heated than originally thought. "Josh Ross and [redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan] Anthony are battling at the mike linebacker spot, and Devin Gil and [redshirt freshman Cam] McGrone are competing with each other as well," Harbaugh said. "[Fifth-year senior Jordan] Glasgow is playing all three positions, and Josh Uche is solidly our starting sam linebacker." Despite the fact that both Gil and Ross appear to have a legit competitions on their hands, Brown was very complimentary of each of them last week. “Devin Gil might be the most improved guy from a body and speed standpoint," he admitted. "He’s been a steady-eddy guy who knows what to do and is hard to knock out of there. “Ross, meanwhile, can knock the paint off the top of your helmet. You don’t want to get into a physical confrontation with him, because he’s as mean as a rattlesnake. "He’s also fast enough, so I’m excited about both his play and his command. We had all winter to get him ready for this role, and I’ve been very happy with him.”

Cornerback — Ambry Thomas (junior) and Vincent Gray (redshirt freshman)

Ambry Thomas recorded his first career (and only) interception last season on Nov. 10 at Rutgers. Brandon Brown

Harbaugh said at the start of spring that junior Lavert Hill is out with an injury, so that's why he was not listed as a starter above. The U-M head man left no secret as to who Hill's replacements have been though. "Vince Gray is starting at left corner, while Ambry Thomas is starting at right corner," he revealed this morning on his podcast. "[Junior safety] Brad Hawkins is our starting nickel." There had been rumblings that Gray had been emerging, so the fact that he is filling in as a starter isn't necessarily surprising. What is surprising, though, is that Hawkins is serving as the team's nickel back. He played safety all of last year, but could remain at nickel back when considering how severely the Wolverines are lacking experience at corner. “I thought we’d be fighting for our lives in the secondary, but that’s the not the case," Brown added last week. "Ambry Thomas has taken that next step leadership-wise, and is such a good role model for the young guys. “Vincent Gray, on the other hand, is going to be a real guy for us."

Safety — Josh Metellus (senior) and J'Marick Woods (junior)

Josh Metellus' three picks were tied with cornerback Brandon Watson for the team lead in 2018. Per Kjeldsen

Like cornerback, Harbaugh left no secret as to who the starters are at safety this morning. "Josh Metellus and J'Marick Woods are cemented in at the position," he confirmed. This news comes as no surprise whatsoever, especially when considering that Hawkins is now playing nickel back and freshman Daxton Hill has not yet arrived on campus. "J’Marick Woods is both vastly improved and more confident," Brown chimed in last week. "Josh Metellus has also turned himself into a real player." There hasn't been any other news surrounding the safeties this spring, other than the fact that Brown has hailed Metellus' leadership qualities. “Josh did a good job of taking charge when we started practice [the other day], and got the guys’ minds and energy right," the defensive coordinator explained. "He’s been through it all — he’s had great moments but has also been criticized, unfairly in my opinion, because I’m the only one who should be criticized."

Special Teams — K Jake Moody (sophomore)/Quinn Nordin (redshirt junior), P Will Hart (redshirt junior) and KR/PR Ronnie Bell (sophomore)

Ronnie Bell hauled in eight catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns last year as a freshman. Per Kjeldsen