“Past performances usually predict future success,” Harbaugh said. “Donovan is one of my all-time favorite players. His physical courage, I think, is one of the things that stands out the most to me about Donovan Peoples-Jones. He is a tough guy. He does so many things for the team in terms of receiving and returning. I'm excited for Donovan's year.”

The 2019 Michigan Wolverines football team is going to be a blend of veterans and freshmen, and head coach Jim Harbaugh has an abundance of talent in each group. The wide receivers in particular have been the talk of camp with many having elevated their games.

One of the big question marks at the position has been whether or not redshirt sophomore Tarik Black could return to his freshman form. He’s taken his game to another level in recent days.



“He’s really doing well. He's had a really good camp,” Harbaugh said. “He's been very, very good … especially over the last five practices he's been standing out. [Sophomore] Ronnie Bell, he's probably our most improved player on offense who played last year. He's been great. His body is changing from a basketball physique to a football physique. He's really made ascending strides, very positive.”

He’s made some of the best catches in camp, according to teammates, and is a freak of an athlete.

Freshmen Ready To Impact

Harbaugh will put a number of freshmen on the field Saturday night, probably six on each side of the ball.

“Dax Hill has been as advertised,” he said of the safety. “He’s doing a great job. He's going to play a lot on special teams and is going to play, work into that safety position. He's really done extremely well.

“[Tackle] Mazi Smith came in as a midyear and has been here quite a while, a full nine months, he's been really good. Also [tackle] Chris Hinton … you look at him and say, ‘that's going to be somebody who is playing quite a bit.’ [Corner] DJ Turner has been really good playing at special teams, kind of like Dax. He'll play special teams and work in at that corner position. He's looking ready to play as well.”

Offensively, running back Zach Charbonnet “has stood out and done extremely well,” Harbaugh said. Junior tight end Nick Eubanks said his cuts and footwork have been outstanding.

There are others, Harbaugh continued.

“Erick All is going to play quite a bit,” he said of his tight end. “Receivers, Cornelius Johnson and Giles Jackson have been playing, both on special teams and working their way to the receiver position. We feel really good about the offensive linemen. All have done a good job, [though] I don't know how many will play this season in a combination of games or throughout the season. I’ve been really pleased with that group.”

“[Defensive end] David Ojabo is coming on very, very strong. He keeps having his best practice, it seems, every time we go out there. Other guys, there's quite a few. Caden Kolesar, he’s contributing on special teams. You can see that he's going to be very good and playing. [Receiver] Mike Sainristil, I know we talked about Mike a lot but he's going to be playing a lot at the receiver position and he's in a return battle right now to be a punt returner and kickoff returner.”

NOTES

• Harbaugh has not yet decided on a starting tailback. All three of Tru Wilson, Christian Turner and Charbonnet are expected to play.

• Two veterans, one on each side of the ball, have a chance to earn “best of” honors this year — corner Lavert Hill and tackle Jon Runyan Jr.

“He's had a really good camp. He's always been a dynamic player for us,” Harbaugh said of Hill. “He's doing good. He's keeping it simple, just trying to be great at football. Improvement is good, and it's noticeable. Lavert will be right there in the middle of things for our top defensive players.”

Runyan has also had a good camp, he added.

“If you have the discussion about who is your best lineman, Jon would definitely be in that conversation,” he said.

Sophomore Aidan Hutchinson has been the toughest guy Eubanks said he’s tried to block this fall.

“He's very capable of having a great year,” Harbaugh said. “He's just so focused and dedicated. To be good at anything you've got to be dedicated, and he is. He's got all the physical abilities and he's got all the intangibles, as well.”

• Redshirt freshman Vince Gray and junior Jaylen Kelly-Powell will be battling for the right to start in junior Ambry Thomas’ absence.

“Vince Gray has had a good camp. He's had a good spring and a good camp. He's ready to play ball; I’m excited for him,” Harbaugh said. “Jalen Kelly-Powell also. We've got good options there. Ambry as well … he's a heck of a good football player.”

• Finally, Harbaugh couldn’t single out one guy on defense who qualified as “most improved.” There are several, he said.

“I was mentioning that to [defensive coordinator] Don Brown yesterday, and we really couldn't pinpoint one guy. Carlo Kemp stood out to me in being in that category," he said. "Kwity Paye and Josh Uche. Also, the linebackers, Josh Ross and Cam McGrone. I see him coming on, really ascending, coming on like a freight train. There are multiple.”