"In the area of things that are privacy related, we talk about the protocols ... the protocols of Covid, quarantine and injury. Those are private matters," he said.

The questionables due to injury include quarterbacks Joe Milton and Cade McNamara and safety Brad Hawkins, among others.

U-M has missed its last two games due to rising COVID cases and concerns. While it's beginning to stabilize, Harbaugh wouldn't comment on players who might miss the "Champions Week" contest.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a lot of question marks heading into Saturday's game at Iowa, the first being, "will this game even be played?"

"Our status right now is we were able to practice yesterday. We had a good, spirited practice. I'm really impressed with our players. There was a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm for the practice session. It was the same this morning. Good workouts in the weight room' practicing today. I just really can't talk enough about how proud I am of our players, coaches. It's been an inspiration really to me, as well."

Practice is a go again today, he noted, and they'll continue to prepare as though the game will be played.

"Yes, that's our plan (to play Iowa).We were able to practice yesterday, will practice today and schedule the rest of the week tomorrow," he continued. "Tomorrow we won't practice — heavy day for finals — so we'll let the guys focus on taking finals tomorrow and plan to be back on the field practicing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and fly to Iowa City Friday afternoon."

The Wolverines started their strength and conditioning last Thursday and Friday after getting permission from team doctors to resume football activities.

Iowa is 6-2 and coming off a 28-7 beating of Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are a 14-point favorite to beat the Wolverines, but Harbaugh said his team was "very focused."

"I'm very excited about the game ... also really excited the way our players have responded to the challenge," he said. "It's a big one. Iowa is extremely good. I've known [head coach] Kirk [Ferentz] for a very long time ... he's a tremendous coach. His teams execute at a very high level; tough.

"They play the game the way it's supposed to be played, very disciplined in all phases. That's always a signature of his teams, his coaching. I have great respect for him."

Harbaugh had no objection to playing the Hawkeyes despite previous belief that the 'Champions Week' games would be seeded according to finish. U-M finished sixth in the Big Ten East, Wisconsin second in the West.

"My thoughts always on the schedule is it's made, you know the time, the place, the opponent and then you prepare for the game," he said. "That's our total focus today and for the next six days."

HARBAUGH STAYING THE COURSE ON HIS CONTRACT

With early Signing Day coming Wednesday, Harbaugh has been meeting with his recruits. He admitted the question of his contract does come up — he has one year left on his seven-year deal and is reportedly negotiating a three-year extension — and he answers them honestly.

"I tell them my plan is I'm committed to Michigan. I have been and will remain so. As far as the [rest] ... Warde [Manuel] and I will sit down and talk at the end of the season on the current contract," he said. "That's the truth. That's where it stands."

He's been having conversations with the recruits as he always does, he added.

"They are very excited to sign their National Letters of Intent. It's been their lifelong dream to do that, and they decided to sign with Michigan," he said.