“I thought our team responded well. We saw an offense, a defense, and special teams that really played well. [We saw] physicality, and a lot of really good execution,” he said.

Harbaugh really liked the way his team responded to a tough afternoon in Madison the prior week, and pointed to all sides of the ball when talking about the things that impressed him in the Rutgers game. He also made it known that he wants the positives to continue, creating trends going forward.

Jim Harbaugh discussed what he liked about his team’s bounce back performance in its 52-0 thrashing of Rutgers last Saturday and previewed the upcoming matchup with no. 14 ranked Iowa.

Michigan pitched a shutout last week, as its defense didn’t allow anything to come easy for a Scarlet Knights offense that gained just 152 yards total.

“The longest passing play that the defense gave up was 17 yards. The longest rushing play was six, I believe,” Harbaugh said of his defense’s shutout performance. “Kwity Paye had an outstanding game. He was tough to block the entire day … Aidan Hutchinson [had a] huge fourth down stop. That certainly played into it. Big time tackle on the quarterback out in space at the five-yard line to get the ball back for us. There was really good play”

“The corners played really well, LaVert [Hill] and Ambry [Thomas]. [Safety] Brad Hawkins had a great game.”

Harbaugh also singled out the play of redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone in his first career start, playing in place of the injured junior linebacker Josh Ross.

“[McGrone] can really run,” he said. “That kind of speed shows up. Cam is really playing so physical. [He] got pressure on the quarterback, was there fast, had an open seam right up the middle and didn’t hesitate, took it, and set a good tone of getting to the quarterback.”

Harbaugh talked about how certain guys set the tone for his defense, including senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow.

“[Those are] guys that are all over the field. Khaleke [Hudson], Jordan Glasgow, that’s their role. They go sideline-to-sideline plus they’re so physical inside,” he said.

It wasn’t just the defense that took a step forward last week, but the offense had a much-needed solid performance. After turnovers had plagued the U-M offense in the season’s early-going, the Wolverines played a much cleaner game against Rutgers and showed positive steps in the right direction.

“To see our entire offense that had done a lot of really good things in practice to see that same kind of execution and performance in the game was very rewarding,” Harbaugh said, “and as rewarding to them as anybody. To see that they could do it and be good in the games, all that was really positive.”

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts in the game for 276 yards, one TD, and one interception. Patterson has also battled an oblique injury since the first play of the Middle Tennessee opener.

“[Shea Patterson] made some great throws. I’m not talking just good throws, but some really great throws. I think it was the most healthy he’s been all season,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh was particularly impressed with the quarterback’s ability to come back and lead a scoring drive after throwing an interception.

“I don’t know if anybody really tracks this stat, but when a quarterback throws an interception in a game, I am always so interested in what happens on the next drive … Shea came back that next drive and made consecutive throws, including that third down throw to Ronnie Bell that almost scored, got that down to about the half yard line, and then we got the quarterback sneak on the next play,” Harbaugh said. “To come back, interception, boom, touchdown on the next drive that’s a mark of somebody that’s really good.”

Bell has led U-M in receiving yards on the season as he put together another nice game. Bell had six receptions for 83 yards against Rutgers.

“Ronnie Bell is really the most consistent and playing the best at that position and he’s really set a high standard,” Harbaugh said of the sophomore wide receiver.

Harbaugh also spoke about his team’s health and how multiple players are working their way back to 100 percent after missing games. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour and senior running back Tru Wilson both saw their first action since getting injured in the game against Middle Tennessee. Junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan saw their first game action against Wisconsin, but both looked healthier against Rutgers.

“Jon Runyan played last week at Wisconsin and he wasn’t as close to 100 percent as he was in this game, and then he played in this game and had his best game. Tru Wilson is another guy who’s now in there,” Harbaugh continued. “He’s not 100 percent but he’s closer, and you’d expect even better as he gets healthier.

“Donovan Peoples-Jones got back into action last week against Wisconsin. He wasn’t 100 percent; he wasn’t totally 100 percent this game but you could see the effect that he was having in the game the way he was running and catching and getting open.”

The injuries to senior tight end Sean McKeon and redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey seem to be improving, as well, while Harbaugh noted that the timetable for McCaffrey’s return from his concussion is in the hands of the doctors.

“There’s hope [for Sean] that he may be cutting the time that he’s out in half, so we’ll see. It’s been really positive,” Harbaugh said. “Rehab is going extremely well. And Dylan’s back; he’s been doing really well. Good to see Dylan looking like Dylan.”

Harbaugh understands the challenge his Wolverines have in front of them Saturday when Iowa comes to town. Senior quarterback Nate Stanley and the Hawkeye offense pose a different threat than Rutgers did last week.

“[Nate Stanley] is an experienced quarterback and he sees the field extremely well. He’s got really good stature in the pocket … [He is] disciplined in going through his reads. He makes all the throws, got some really good weapons, really athletic receivers, good groups of running backs as well and tight ends are developing,” Harbaugh said. “They had a couple great ones last year and there aare guys right behind them that are developing well. Offensive line right out of that mold … they’re just consistently good in all phases.”

Iowa’s men up front will provide further opportunity for U-M’s defensive front to face a quality offensive line, similar to the opportunity U-M wish it had back against Wisconsin two weeks ago. Harbaugh notes that his defensive line saw improvements against Rutgers that he hopes to see this upcoming week.

“That group was challenged, and they really came out playing well,” he said. “Carlo Kemp has been steady solid, good all season long and somebody that can come into that rotation along with Ben Mason. I’d like to see [Donovan] Jeter jump out and stand out more. Getting production out of that interior group is big for our defense.”

Harbaugh even pointed out that freshmen defensive tackles Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith are “on the precipice of earning more reps.”