"Our student-athletes and coaches want to compete. They have committed, trained and prepared their entire lives for this opportunity, and I know how much they’re disappointed at this time," he said. "I share in their disappointment today.

After advocating for a season Monday, Harbaugh followed up with a statement of disappointment.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was understandably upset with the Big Ten's decision to cancel fall football. While the ACC and SEC have vowed to press forward with their seasons, the Big Ten will "attempt" to play a spring schedule.

"We have shown over the weeks since returning to campus that we could meet the challenge and provide our student-athletes the opportunity of a fall football season. Our football team, our coaching staff, our support staff in Schembechler Hall have all stepped up, followed every rule, and done everything in their power magnificently to give all the opportunity to compete.

"I am extremely proud, thankful and appreciative of our team and how they have conducted and represented our program and university."

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told the Big Ten Network Tuesday they wished the conference would have pushed the start of the season back to Oct. 1 to give them more time to make a decision.

Michigan A.D. Warde Manuel was disappointed, but offered his support.

"For the second time in five months, the Big Ten Conference made the unfortunate but necessary decision to postpone an athletic season in order to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, and community members," Manuel said. "As a result, all fall sport schedules have been postponed.

"This latest decision was reached after careful consideration and the grim knowledge that this pandemic continues to affect our country adversely. I am deeply saddened for our student-athletes and remain committed to our ongoing promise to provide them with a world-class education. We remain grateful to our global Michigan family for their unwavering support."



