{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 20:14:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Updates Winovich, Edwards Injuries

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan beat Indiana 31-20, but it was tougher than expected. Two Wolverines, Chase Winovich and Berkley Edwards, weren't able to finish with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Chase Winovich left the game Saturday and didn't return. His status for the Ohio State game is unknown.
Lon Horwedel

Fifth-year senior Winovich took a shot to what appeared to be his shoulder while rushing the passer. When he was down, an Indiana lineman jumped on him and landed squarely on his backside.

"Things are progressing well with Chase," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "X-rays were negative here at the stadium. They took him to the hospital as well for further tests, cat scans, etc. Those came out negative, so I think we’re in a great place there."

Harbaugh said he didn't know if Winovich would be okay to play next week at Ohio State.

Edwards was the victim of a second cheap shot when he was targeted on a kickoff, taking a shot squarely to the head. He was down for several minutes and taken off on a backboard.

"Berkley, everything looked good when he left the stadium," Harbaugh said. "He had a concussion, a pretty good sized concussion. He looked good when he left here but was taken to the hospital for precautions. We’ll have later updates late there, but he was responding, talking and moving.

"We gelt good that the doctors have it well under control. Prayers for him, though. A lot of prayers for him."

