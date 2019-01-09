Michigan Football-Hoops Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch takes on the football assistant coach exodus, U-M basketball and more on the podcast.
Karsch talks about what the coaching departures mean, how Jim Harbaugh might respond, and Jim Harbaugh's necessary focus on the Ohio State series in an extended conversation with senior editor John Borton. Karsch also talks about how high John Beilein's Wolverines might rise come March.
Here's what Karsch had to say.
