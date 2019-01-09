Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 15:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football-Hoops Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Michigan defensive coordinator will be locked on stopping Ohio State in 2019.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch takes on the football assistant coach exodus, U-M basketball and more on the podcast.

Karsch talks about what the coaching departures mean, how Jim Harbaugh might respond, and Jim Harbaugh's necessary focus on the Ohio State series in an extended conversation with senior editor John Borton. Karsch also talks about how high John Beilein's Wolverines might rise come March.

Here's what Karsch had to say.


