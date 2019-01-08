Michigan Football-Hoops Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing radio's Tom Crawford joins senior editor John Borton for a lively conversation on football departures and basketball.
Crawford comments on the departures of Michigan defensive coaches Greg Mattison and Al Washington, and the challenge Ohio State presents. He also breaks down the whys of Beilein's crew rolling along like it is.
Here's what they had to say.
