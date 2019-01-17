The Rivals100 has been updated for the last time this season for the 2019 recruiting class earlier this week. Here’s how the update affected how Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class stacks up to recent Michigan classes.

In the latest update of the Rivals rankings, Michigan now has 11 players in the Rivals250. This means that for the third year out of four, Michigan has had over 10 players in the Rivals250 rankings. Since 2006, Michigan has had more than 10 recruits in the Rivals250 six times, with three coming in the last four years.

With both Daxton Hil, the No. 24 recruit, and defensive end Christopher Hinton, the No. 15 recruit, being inside the Top 25 of the latest rankings, this is only the second time the Wolverines have had two players in the Top 25. The only other time was in 2012 where Michigan signed defensive tackle Ondre Pipkins and offensive tackle Kyle Kalis.

Since Michigan signed both Hill and Hinton, the Wolverines had two five-star recruits for only the third time since 2008. In 2017, Michigan had three five-stars in sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, linebacker Jordan Anthony and defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. In 2012, both Pipkins and Kalis were five-star recruits.

Hinton is Michigan’s highest ranked signee since Peoples-Jones was the No. 12 ranked recruit in 2017. Hill is the highest-rated defensive back that Michigan’s has signed since the No. 3 recruit Jabrill Peppers signed in 2014.

With running back Zach Charbonnet falling outside of the top 50, Michigan only signed two players within the top 50. Since 2006, Michigan has signed exactly two top 50 players five times and at least two players in the top 50 eight times.

Michigan signed 13 four-star players in this class, the most since 2017 when Michigan signed 16 four-star players. Signing 13 four-star players is tied fourth-best mark by the Wolverines since 2002 and Michigan has signed 10 or more four-star players 11 times during that time.

With the Wolverines moving up to eighth in the Team Rankings, if this holds in February, this would be the ninth top-ten finish by Michigan since 2002. Since 2013, Michigan has either had classes ranked within the top-eight teams in the country or classes ranked outside the top-20. In that time, the Wolverines have had three top-eight classes and three classes outside the top-20 in the Rivals Team Rankings.



