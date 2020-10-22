Michigan’s pass defense has a daunting task in the season opener at Minnesota.

The Wolverines will face one of the best returning passing partners in the Big Ten. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan shredded defenses last season. He completed 210-of-318 (66.0%) throws for 3,253 yards (10.2 YPA), 30 touchdowns and seven picks. His passer rating of 178.7 was fourth in the entire country. The only reason he is not more recognized is because he is in the same league as Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

The receiving end of most of Morgan’s bullets will be reigning Big Ten receiver of the year Rashod Bateman. He is a lightning rod on the outside for Minnesota’s offense. He led the league in yards-per-catch (20.3), was second in receiving yards (1,219) and was third in touchdown catches (11). Though Tyler Johnson (86 rec., 1,318 yards, 13 TD) is no longer around to keep double teams off Bateman, Bateman will still make defenders’ lives miserable, and he is a threat to celebrate in the end zone on any given snap.

If Michigan is going to mitigate the damage that Morgan and Bateman inflict on Saturday, it is not going to be because Michigan’s corners can do it themselves. It is going to be because Michigan’s pass rush, namely defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye, gave them help. A heaping amount of help.