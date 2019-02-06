With the signing of Washington D.C. St. John's College High four-star safety Quinten Johnson this afternoon, Michigan's 2019 recruiting class appears to be wrapped up.

As of 4:00 PM ET, the group sits at No. 10 nationally and is rated as the top haul in the Big Ten — and is likely to stay there (though Penn State is close behind at No. 11).

The Rivals era began in 2002, and — assuming U-M finishes in the top-10 — this year's 2019 class will mark just the ninth time the Wolverines have finished in the top-10.

If the Maize and Blue are indeed able to fend off Penn State (as expected), they will also conclude with the top overall unit in the Big Ten for the first time since 2007, and just the fifth time overall.

Here is a closer look at each of U-M's recruiting classes since the inaugural 2002 Rivals season, and where this year's 2019 crew stacks up.