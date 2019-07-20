Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are poised to compete for a Big Ten title this fall but the running back position is a bit of a question mark.

With Chris Evans no longer on the roster, Harbaugh and his staff are going to look to redshirt freshman Christian Turner, true freshman Zach Charbonnet and former walk on Tru Wilson to carry the load.

Big Ten Network analyst and former Illinois running back Howard Griffith took some time to talk about Michigan's running back situation while in Chicago for Big Ten Football Media Days. Without a clear-cut starter at the position, Griffith sees a huge opportunity for one of U-M's young backs.