News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 19:58:02 -0500') }} football Edit

BTN Analyst Howard Griffith Discusses U-M's Running Back Situation

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are poised to compete for a Big Ten title this fall but the running back position is a bit of a question mark.

Ym9kflrvu2ldallbdc88
Michigan running back Christian Turner is poised to be the lead ball carrier for the Wolverines this fall. (Per Kjeldsen)

With Chris Evans no longer on the roster, Harbaugh and his staff are going to look to redshirt freshman Christian Turner, true freshman Zach Charbonnet and former walk on Tru Wilson to carry the load.

Big Ten Network analyst and former Illinois running back Howard Griffith took some time to talk about Michigan's running back situation while in Chicago for Big Ten Football Media Days. Without a clear-cut starter at the position, Griffith sees a huge opportunity for one of U-M's young backs.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}