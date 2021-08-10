Michigan Wolverines Football in 'Others Receiving Votes' In Initial Poll

Michigan Wolverines football under Jim Harbaugh has always been considered a top 25 team preseason.

That won't be the case this year. U-M was not included in the top 25 in the initial coaches' poll released Aug. 10.

The Wolverines picked up 30 votes, which would place them 33rd nationally heading into the Western Michigan game Sept. 4. Ohio State is the highest rated Big Ten team at No. 4, followed by No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 18 Iowa and No. 20 Penn State.

Northwestern picked up 120 votes to rank two outside the top 25, while U-M's second opponent, Washington, checked in at No. 21.

The entire poll: