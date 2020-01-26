News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 10:40:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: In The Trenches With Doug Skene, Alabama

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Breaking down several plays of Michigan's 35-16 Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama with former U-M All-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene. There were several positives ... we look at some of those (and a few nega...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}