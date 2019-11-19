The words “trap game” will be used frequently this week.

Sandwiched between Michigan’s two most important games of the season against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, Indiana is the Wolverines’ next opponent.

The Hoosiers have been the victim of a miserable losing spell against Michigan because the Wolverines have beaten them 23 times in a row and in 38 of their last 39 matchups. Furthermore, Michigan enters this week playing some its best football. In their last 3.5 games against Penn State, Notre Dame, Maryland and Michigan State, the Wolverines have outscored their opponents, 141-38, and outgained them, 1,465-713.

As a result, many will claim that Indiana is a trap game as Michigan looks ahead to The Game.

However, a game is only a “trap game” when it draws less preparation and focus because the game is played against an opponent generally deemed easy to defeat. However, not only should Michigan know Indiana is not an easy team to defeat, Michigan should know Indiana is just good.