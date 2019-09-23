"He had a concussion ... doubtful for the next game.” Harbaugh said, noting redshirt freshman Joe Milton would likely be the backup. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson, meanwhile, is "probable." He was evaluated at halftime after getting banged around and has been nursing an oblique injury since early in the season.

Michigan will be without some players when the Wolverines take on Rutgers Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey would likely miss the game while recovering from a concussion suffered in Saturday's 35-14 loss to Wisconsin.

Harbaugh was displeased with many aspects of his team Saturday, but was especially hard on his offensive line.

"That's another area, we have to do a better job of — protecting the quarterback," Harbaugh said. "We have to give him time to make throws, make reads."

Senior running back Tru Wilson is "possible" to return from a wrist injury — he's been out the last two games — while freshman Zach Charbonnet is "in a good place" despite being "limited" to two carries for six yards.

Senior tight end Sean McKeon (knee) is doubtful to return Saturday, while redshirt junior defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour is "practicing and working his way back in," Harbaugh said. "He should be able to play."

Dwumfour dressed and had no cast on his injured hand but did not play at Wisconsin. Junior linebacker Josh Ross is in a walking boot and could miss the game, as well, though Harbaugh did not address his injury.

Harbaugh said they'd spend this week looking for players whose heart and focus were in the game.

“We really didn't play physical enough,” Harbaugh said. “We were outhustled. I take responsibility for that. Any ways that we were outschemed, I also take responsibility for that. It's my job to make sure we're completely sound in all offenses, defenses, everything that we're running ... how I manage the team, to get them to play hard, play tough.

"From A to Z, you can point to [anything]. It wasn't good enough. We all take responsibility for that ... determined to get it fixed is where we're at right now.”