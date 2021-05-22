Michigan Wolverines Football-Insider Likes Washington's Offensive Potential

They also got an FCS All-American grad transfer from Sacramento State, but Morris held off both of them to win the job.

“It’s really a headline story for the Huskies going into this year, and it’s super intriguing because Dylan Morris came in and won the quarterback starting job last year for this shortened season, had a new offensive coordinator, and I think people were a little surprised,” Castricone told Jon Jansen on his In The Trenches podcast this week. “If you go back to 2020 and frame it that way — Jacob Eason was gone and off to the NFL. His backup was a kid named Jake Sirmon who was a big armed, local product – he’s transferred to Central Michigan — and was a four-star recruit, local kid. I think a lot of people thought he was next guy.

Last year’s starter, Dylan Morris, was somewhat of a surprise first-stringer after entering the 2020 season as the underdog, The 6-0, 200-pounder completed 67 of 110 passes (60.9 percent) for 897 yards and four scores, against three interceptions, but he only averaged 8.2 yards per completion.

Washington will come to Michigan in Week Two for a nationally televised night game (7:30, ABC) that should tell a lot about both teams. The Huskies are expected to have an outstanding defense, but play-by-play man Tony Castricone believes they’ve got more than enough talent on offense, too.

“Morris goes out there and wins his first three as starter, including a magical game against Utah," Castricone continued. “We’re talking about one of the wildest weekends I’ll ever be able to remember in all of sports. It was supposed to be rival Washington State on Thanksgiving weekend. They get COVID. Utah comes to town, the 100th anniversary of the opening of Husky Stadium …”

And Morris completed a touchdown pass to Cade Auten with 36 seconds remaining to complete a comeback and a 24-21 win, the second largest comeback in the stadium’s history.

“He’s a young kid, cool customer, super intelligent,” Castricone said. "He’s not going for the big play, not like a home run hitter. He’s very good dissecting what going on in front of him and taking what the defense is giving him.”

It wasn’t five-wide, shotgun, etc. but ball control, ‘efficient, solid offense’ that led Washington to a 3-0 record before Stanford beat them in game four. The Huskies came from 21 back in that one, too, before falling by five,

Washington has since nabbed Colorado State transfer Patrick O’Brien, who looked really good in camp, but Morris outplayed him in the spring game, too. Sam Huard, Washington legend Brock Huard’s son, comes in as a five-star, but he’s young. He’s the future, but perhaps not this year.

But whoever wins the job will have an outstanding line in front of him.

"There are five returning starters on the OL. You have to love that,” Castricone said. “Some of them only got four starts last year with the shortened season, but center Luke Wattenrberg is going into his fifth year as starter now. Jackson Kirkland at left tackle, his dad, Dean, was in the NFL for a long, long time. Jackson will probably follow in his footsteps.”

They also have a 365-pound guard who moves his feet extremely well in Ulumoo Ale. In short, this group will be tough for a Michigan defensive line with question marks.

Scatback Shawn McGrew leads a ‘loaded’ backfield, a scatback who’s only 5-7, 175 pounds, The other backs, including Richard Newton (6-10, 200), seek contact, and while they have several options, the coaches are looking for a bell cow to carry the load.

Terrell Bynum (368 yards in 2019) is the veteran of a wide receiver group with options.

“It’s not as deep as we’ve had in the past, but I think the coaching staff likes this group a little more,” Castricone said. They’re physical, gritty, have swagger. It’s a young wide receiver room, so we’ll see how it develops over the course of the year.”

One thing is certain, he said — offensive coordinator John Donovan won’t be locked into one philosophy in each game.

“Head coach Jimmy Lake hired Donovan specifically to run a pro style, multiple, versatile offense,” Castricone said. “He’ll run empty set, I-formation sometimes and everything in between. He wants to run the offense to be versatile enough to attack a defense’s weakness. That’s the mindset of a lifelong defensive coach.”