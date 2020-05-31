Michigan Wolverines football's freshman running back Blake Corum was already impressing as an early enrollee before the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. Corum continues to work out in preparation for the season, and running backs coach Jay Harbaugh believes he can be a key part of U-M's 2020 rotation.

Corum is doing whatever he can to stay in shape and prepare for when schools open again, and he'll have a chance. The Gatorade Player of the Year carried the ball 145 times for 1,266 yards and scored 19 touchdowns, adding 13 receptions for 152 yards and three scores a senior. He notched 1,415 yards and added 280 receiving yards to go along with 20 touchdowns as a junior.

When my mom had me at 18 everyone told her I wasn’t gonna amount to anything that she was too young to give me the right guidance. Don’t ever listen to the critics! #MyTurn pic.twitter.com/hUlIizsGfY

"Blake is awesome," Harbaugh said. "The main thing about him is he just goes all-out at everything he does. If there's one thing that's just generally true with life as well as within our football program, the guys that just go all-in and don't really tip their toe in. don't think about hey, should I do this or not ... he just goes hard in every single thing he's presented with."

He got a 4.0 or "close to it" his first semester at U-M, Harbaugh added.

"He's on time for everything virtually, he turns everything in, he takes tremendous notes, he asks questions. He's just a junkie for football, but also everything. He's very binary. He's all in or he's not into it.

"I think that will serve him really good at getting through this without it being a setback for him. It's kind of like I mentioned for some of the other guys, too ... we just have a lot of guys that you can put them 1,000 miles away and give them a laptop, a field and a pair of cleats and they're going to find a way to make the best of it."

Nobody on the team makes excuses, he added, and Corum is right there with them.

"When it's all said and done I think we're going to be really glad with the type of team we've assembled and recruited because they've handled it so, so well," Harbaugh said. "Blake's just another example of that."







