{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 10:54:53 -0500') }}

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: A Potential Major Position Switch

Chris Balas
Senior Editor

There are rumblings from several different Michigan football sources that an elite freshman could make a position switch this year out of necessity. Here's what we can report ...

Five-star Daxton Hill arrived on campus in early June and could play many different positions at U-M. (Rivals.com)

