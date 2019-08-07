News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-07 09:57:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Early Fall Camp Tidbits

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh's fifth Michigan Wolverines football team is in camp ... here's what we've heard from early practices, including two freshmen who are killing it.

Bal2hbdggxjinrcqjd1o
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are in the early stages of fall camp. (Brandon Brown)
Cllmyqce8oiup8ftuabg
Nhpufupbsyxha59klue5
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

ITF EXTRA: FALL CAMP TIDBITS

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}