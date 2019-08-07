Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Early Fall Camp Tidbits
Jim Harbaugh's fifth Michigan Wolverines football team is in camp ... here's what we've heard from early practices, including two freshmen who are killing it.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook