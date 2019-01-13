Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-13 10:46:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: More On Coaching Moves

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan is still looking for a defensive line coach to replace Greg Mattison. Here’s what we’ve picked up over the last several days …

Jqkxg8fnuhlpvi727bd4
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Several names have surfaced for defensive line coach, but that's only one of many wheels turning behind the scenes ...

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: More On Coaching Moves


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}