ITF EXTRA: More On The Wideouts
Michigan players are getting ready for a showdown against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, but they're also pondering their futures.
Here's an ITF Extra involving a pair of players who could be key components for the Wolverines beyond the bowl game. Check it out.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook