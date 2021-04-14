 Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Portal News, Xavier Worthy & More
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 15:02:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Portal News, Worthy & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan has had a rash of players leave the program recently in exploring the transfer portal. The Wolverines will likely add some talent, too, but are there others still on the fence?

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff are continuing to navigate the transfer portal.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff are continuing to navigate the transfer portal. (USA Today Sports Images)
