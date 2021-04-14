The narrative — pushed by rival schools and hostile media — that Michigan can't recruit in its own state and keep top talent home is, for all intents and purposes, over.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had heard enough, and while addressing challenges within the program this offseason — and replacing six assistant coaches during that process — he put the sentiment to bed by hiring the likes of running backs coach Mike Hart, the program's all-time leading rusher and a household name in the state, and Ron Bellamy, a former Wolverine wideout who served as the head coach of talent-rich West Bloomfield (Mich.) High for 11 years prior to his return to Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines were already on the right path, led by Midwest area recruiter Sherrone Moore, a Rivals.com top 25 recruiter in the 2021 cycle, who now has some help in the region and, perhaps more importantly, in the Detroit area.

Bellamy, a former Detroit Lion, has strong relationships with coaches, parents and recruits in and around Detroit, and those are already beginning to pay off on the recruiting trail.

The Wolverines landed 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson in February, before Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wideout Tay'Shawn Trent also jumped on board just three days later (March 3). Those two joined River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles as in-state pledges, with the trio making up half of the program's 2022 recruiting class as it stands today.

