{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 08:46:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Some Pre-Army Injury Updates

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
TheWolverine.com has some Michigan football injury update intel before Army comes to town Saturday.

The Wolverines have a number of players who are "maybes" for the second game of the season, ones who could be completely held out or employed to a certain degree in the fight. Those include, but are not limited to, defensive tackles Michael Dwumfour and Donovan Jeter, running back Tru Wilson, offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr. and wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter was not able to play in the season opener, but could he return for game two?
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter was not able to play in the season opener, but could he return for game two? (Brandon Brown)

{{ article.author_name }}