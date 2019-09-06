TheWolverine.com has some Michigan football injury update intel before Army comes to town Saturday.

The Wolverines have a number of players who are "maybes" for the second game of the season, ones who could be completely held out or employed to a certain degree in the fight. Those include, but are not limited to, defensive tackles Michael Dwumfour and Donovan Jeter, running back Tru Wilson, offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr. and wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Check out the update here, or click below the picture to get a FREE 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com.