 Michigan Wolverines Football: The Latest On Ben Herbert
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-01 19:30:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: The Latest on Ben Herbert

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

New Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has reportedly been pursuing strength coach Ben Herbert for the same job at Illinois.





Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert is expected to stay at Michigan after reportedly being pursued by Illinois
Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert is expected to stay at Michigan after reportedly being pursued by Illinois (Brandon Brown)

ITF EXTRA: The Latest on Strength Coach Ben Herbert

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}