{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 09:30:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: The Makings of a Captain

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

In an already unique season, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team will have more than a handful of captains when the Wolverines take the football field this fall.

One took the less traveled route to get there.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, a former Walk-On, has put himself in position to start.
Michigan Wolverines fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, a former Walk-On, has put himself in position to start.

In addition to six others who we reported will be captains in 2020, fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis will also get the nod this fall, we're told.

{{ article.author_name }}