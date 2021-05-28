ITF EXTRA: USC Defensive Line Transfer One To Watch Closely
In a surprise move, USC freshman defensive tackle Jay Toia has entered his name into the transfer portal. Michigan made a run at the 6-3, 320-pound Simi Valley (Cali.) product last year and had made some headway, even though he’d been committed to the Trojans since June of 2018, and told Toia last year he was the No. 1 tackle on their board.
Here's what we know ...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook