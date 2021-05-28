ITF EXTRA: USC Defensive Line Transfer One To Watch Closely

In a surprise move, USC freshman defensive tackle Jay Toia has entered his name into the transfer portal. Michigan made a run at the 6-3, 320-pound Simi Valley (Cali.) product last year and had made some headway, even though he’d been committed to the Trojans since June of 2018, and told Toia last year he was the No. 1 tackle on their board.

Here's what we know ...

ITF EXTRA: On Jay Toia