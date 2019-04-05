Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan made running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and a few players available Friday night before Saturday’s open practice. Here’s what we picked up …

Harbaugh’s group has been banged up, so much so that three of the top four guys haven’t seen the field. Former walk-on Tru Wilson has, however, and he’s had a really good spring so far. He’s gotten faster, Harbaugh said, and he’s picking up new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense well.

Harbaugh’s goal has been to keep all of the injured backs involved in meetings, etc., so they can pick up the offense when they’re on the field.

Redshirt frosh Christian Turner is expected back soon, while the other guys will be back before fall camp, for certain.Junior fullback Ben Mason — who is seeing a lot of time on the defensive line, too — said Charbonnet is someone who has impressed him from day one.

“We live in the dorms. He’s always in the playbook,” Mason said. “He was always coming in my room asking me questions.”

