Although Michigan appears to be in decent shape with its (likely) starting cornerbacks in 2019 in senior Lavert Hill and junior Ambry Thomas, the depth there is a significant concern.

Almost no experience resides behind those two, and a potential injury to either one of them would likely force someone who’s never played meaningful snaps before into action.

Outside of Hill and Thomas, the only other veteran who resides at cornerback on the entire roster is junior Jaylen Kelly-Powell, but he has only seen the field sparingly throughout his first two years on the team, with most of his action coming on special teams.

A Detroit native, Kelly-Powell attended former U-M and current Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis’ WR vs. DB youth football camp in Detroit on Sunday, and spoke about what the expectations are for both the team and the defense heading into 2019.

“I just want to work hard and do whatever I can do for the team,” he began. “Our expectations for the defense are to always keep things at a high level.

“Nothing below that is acceptable. We set our expectations high every year and we have to meet them.”

When asked if he had any personal goals for himself, Kelly-Powell made it clear he would much rather discuss the team as a whole than himself.

“My personal goal is the team,” he insisted. “If I take care of the team, my personal goals will take care of themselves.

“I’ve adapted pretty well [from safety to corner] though. I’m just letting it all play out and am doing my part for now. I’m actually working at both corner and nickel — I don’t have a preference between the two because I just like covering.”

One youngster’s name — redshirt freshman Vincent Gray — has been floated around at corner more than any other since spring ball began, with players and coaches alike buzzing about his breakout play.

Kelly-Powell was asked on Sunday who fans should keep an eye on at the position this fall, and sure enough the redshirt freshman’s name popped up once again.

“Vincent Gray,” the junior said without hesitation. “He’s doing real well, and the fact that he’s from Michigan (attended Adams High School in Rochester) certainly doesn’t hurt.

“We all take pride in being from Michigan, because it seems like a lot of people doubt us when we go up against other teams.”

U-M hasn’t been doubted often heading into contests over the last four years, with the season-ending Ohio State matchup oftentimes being the lone exception.

Lewis declared on Sunday afternoon that his former club will “take down” OSU in 2019, and how it’s either “that or bust.”

When asked specifically about the Buckeyes though, the soft-spoken Kelly-Powell had no interest in making any declarations for the November showdown.

“I’m confident in my guys, and we’re confident in each other,” he simply stated, perhaps saying plenty by saying less.

Notes

• The junior spoke briefly about the two new defensive coaches on the staff — Shaun Nua (defensive line) and Anthony Campanile (linebackers) — and how positive their additions have been during their first four and a half months on the job.

“They bring a lot to the table," Kelly-Powell smiled. "They've brought so much energy and high intensity, and that’s what we needed.”

• The Cass Tech graduate also gave a brief update on how things are shaping up at his former position of safety.

“We have [junior] Brad Hawkins, [senior] Josh Metellus, [junior] J’Marick Woods and some freshmen coming in," he explained. "[Redshirt freshman] Sammy [Faustin] is back there too and they’re all doing pretty well.”