Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down His 2019 Team With The Big Ten Network Crew
The Big Ten Network crew swung by the Michigan Wolverines’ football practice last night, and as a result were one of only a handful of humans who have been allowed to serve as spectators during fall camp.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the network trio — Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith — afterward, and began by discussing a topic that has created more buzz than any other around Ann Arbor this season: Josh Gattis and the new offense.
“The level of execution has been really good,” Harbaugh began. “Our players retained a lot from spring practice, and Josh and the other offensive coaches have done a heck of a job installing this system.
“It [the new offense] also suits our quarterbacks, [senior] Shea Patterson and [redshirt sophomore] Dylan McCaffrey.
“Our guys also came in in great shape — [strength and conditioning coach] Ben Herbert and our strength staff did a tremendous job of setting the table and allowing us to get the work in that we’ve been getting.”
Though the offense appears to be in phenomenal shape at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and along the offensive line heading into 2019, running back remains both a mystery and a potential concern.
The graduation of 1,178-yard back Karan Higdon from last year’s squad and the off-the-field issues for senior Chris Evans have left a pair of inexperienced youngsters [redshirt freshman Christian Turner and freshman Zach Charbonnet] as arguably the top two players at the position.
“A lot of guys have stood out there,” Harbaugh admitted. “[Senior] Tru Wilson has stood out all camp and throughout spring ball.
“Christian Turner has stood out as well. The guy who’s coming on like gangbusters though is Zach Charbonnet — he’s playing really good football and looks to be a well-rounded back, and I love him.
“[Redshirt freshman] Ben VanSumeren moved from fullback to linebacker, and now linebacker to running back, and has also done a heck of a good job.
“[Redshirt freshman] Hassan Haskins had a heck of a day today — he was slowed a little bit in spring ball with a meniscus, but that has healed and he is getting into his stride again.
“[Junior] Nick Capatina walked on to our team in the winter and had an outstanding spring. We wanted to see what he’d do in the fall, but he has continued to play extremely well.
“We feel really good about the running back spot.”
Though the defense as a whole is likely in good hands as long as coordinator Don Brown is running the show, there is some concern at a few spots (defensive tackle and cornerback, most notably) following the departure of six starters from a 2018 squad that finished No. 2 nationally.
The line was hit especially hard by departures, losing ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, and tackles Bryan Mone and Lawrence Marshall from last year’s club.
Harbaugh revealed how the revamped line has been progressing and which players are standing out.
“Multiple guys,” he exclaimed. “[Senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp has really improved his game — he came here as an outside linebacker and moved to a defensive end and now to an inside player at the 3-technique, and even nose.
“[Junior defensive end] Kwity Paye continues to ascend as a player, and [sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson is also doing a heck of a job.
“[Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Donovan Jeter has really maintained his consistently good play. It’s a fast defensive line, with [junior] Ben Mason also having been moved there and playing the 3-technique.
“[Fifth-year senior defensive end] Mike Danna transferred in from CMU and is in the rotation and doing a good job. [Redshirt junior defensive tackle] Mike Dwumfour is another guy we like. We have some good players and good depth there, and they’re all flying around.”
With fall camp already approaching the halfway point, the Big Ten Network crew concluded by asking Harbaugh what he’d still like to accomplish before the annual training period wraps up.
“Continue the situational play on offense,” he noted. “That includes the two-minute offense, the red zone, the goal line, the short-yardage stuff where you’re backed up, special teams situations — I just don’t ever feel like you can get enough of those.
“Defensively, the execution has been really good and we're preparing for both the opener and for the second game against Army.
“Don Brown isn’t taking time away from the opener or the other games on our schedule, but has worked extra hard to put a lot of time into Army. He’s amazing and just goes.”
