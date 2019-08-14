Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the network trio — Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith — afterward, and began by discussing a topic that has created more buzz than any other around Ann Arbor this season: Josh Gattis and the new offense.

The Big Ten Network crew swung by the Michigan Wolverines’ football practice last night, and as a result were one of only a handful of humans who have been allowed to serve as spectators during fall camp.

“The level of execution has been really good,” Harbaugh began. “Our players retained a lot from spring practice, and Josh and the other offensive coaches have done a heck of a job installing this system.

“It [the new offense] also suits our quarterbacks, [senior] Shea Patterson and [redshirt sophomore] Dylan McCaffrey.

“Our guys also came in in great shape — [strength and conditioning coach] Ben Herbert and our strength staff did a tremendous job of setting the table and allowing us to get the work in that we’ve been getting.”

Though the offense appears to be in phenomenal shape at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and along the offensive line heading into 2019, running back remains both a mystery and a potential concern.

The graduation of 1,178-yard back Karan Higdon from last year’s squad and the off-the-field issues for senior Chris Evans have left a pair of inexperienced youngsters [redshirt freshman Christian Turner and freshman Zach Charbonnet] as arguably the top two players at the position.

“A lot of guys have stood out there,” Harbaugh admitted. “[Senior] Tru Wilson has stood out all camp and throughout spring ball.

“Christian Turner has stood out as well. The guy who’s coming on like gangbusters though is Zach Charbonnet — he’s playing really good football and looks to be a well-rounded back, and I love him.

“[Redshirt freshman] Ben VanSumeren moved from fullback to linebacker, and now linebacker to running back, and has also done a heck of a good job.

“[Redshirt freshman] Hassan Haskins had a heck of a day today — he was slowed a little bit in spring ball with a meniscus, but that has healed and he is getting into his stride again.

“[Junior] Nick Capatina walked on to our team in the winter and had an outstanding spring. We wanted to see what he’d do in the fall, but he has continued to play extremely well.

“We feel really good about the running back spot.”