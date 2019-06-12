Aidan Hutchinson attended Divine Child HS in Dearborn, Mich. (Brandon Brown)

Michigan knows what it will be getting on offense at almost every position this fall (with perhaps the exceptions of running back and right tackle), though the same can't be said for the other side of the ball. New faces will have to emerge at key spots all throughout the defense, which is the main reason Don Brown's unit faces more question marks than any of his previous three years on the job. With that being said, several players have been waiting in the wings over the last year or two, and we've compiled a list of the candidates who are most likely to enjoy breakout campaigns in 2019.

4. Vincent Gray (redshirt freshman)

He was one of the most talked about players by both his teammates and coaches alike throughout spring ball, and appears ready to take on a significant role for the first time in his career in 2019. There is expected to be ample opportunity for playing time at cornerback this fall, thanks to the early departure of David Long to the NFL, the graduation of Brandon Watson, and the transfers of redshirt sophomore Benjamin St-Juste and redshirt freshman Myles Sims to Minnesota and Georgia Tech, respectively (though it seemed doubtful the latter would have seen playing time next year). Gray's main competition for the starting cornerback job opposite senior Lavert Hill is junior Ambry Thomas. Even if the redshirt freshman doesn't beat out the latter for a starting gig though, he'll still likely see a significant role as the club's nickel back. U-M severely lacks experience at the spot (Hill is the only one who has started a game there), so potential contributions from Gray in 2019 would go a long way in masking the position's lack of game action as a whole.

3. Donovan Jeter (redshirt sophomore)

Defensive tackle is the biggest question mark on Michigan's whole defense heading into next season, meaning Jeter will likely be forced into a significant role. The redshirt sophomore has battled injuries during his two years at U-M, however, and has only played in seven games as a result. Now seemingly fully healthy, he is expected to battle redshirt junior Michael Dwumfour for the starting d-tackle spot alongside senior Carlo Kemp in the middle of the Wolverine defensive front. Jeter earned the praises of both Brown and first-year position coach Shaun Nua this spring, which usually bodes well for a player when it's uttered from the former. At 6-3, 308 pounds, it is crucial the redshirt sophomore performs at least at a serviceable level in 2019, especially when considering a pair of freshmen in Mazi Smith and Chris Hinton may be the next ones in line on the depth chart.

2. CB Ambry Thomas (junior)

Some may find his inclusion on this list a bit odd when considering the impact he's made on special teams the last two years, but Thomas is actually incredibly inexperienced as a defensive player. He only played 104 snaps on that side of the ball last season as a sophomore, receiving more than 13 in a game just twice all year. The junior is the most likely candidate to win the starting job opposite Hill, though the aforementioned Gray will probably keep the battle raging on into fall camp. Position coach Mike Zordich's track record for success has been incredible at Michigan (developed Jourdan Lewis, Channing Stribling, Jeremy Clark, Long, etc.), and it's fair to expect that pattern to continue with Thomas, which is one of the reasons he was slotted so high on the list.

1. DE Aidan Hutchinson (sophomore)