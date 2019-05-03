Michigan opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (Per Kjeldsen)

With spring ball now wrapped up around the country, ESPN released its post-spring college football top-25 this morning, and placed Michigan at No. 7. According to their list, five of U-M's 12 2019 opponents cracked the top-25, with Ohio State leading the way at No. 5, Notre Dame at No. 6, Penn State at No. 13, Wisconsin at No. 21 and Iowa at No. 23.

Fortunately for Michigan, three of those five games will occur inside The Big House, with Wisconsin on Sept. 21 and Penn State on Oct. 19 being the lone exceptions.

"The expectations are high for Michigan, returning most of its offense, including quarterback Shea Patterson," ESPN's Tom VanHaaren wrote for the Maize and Blue's writeup. "Jim Harbaugh has handed the offense over to new coordinator Josh Gattis. Through the short time they've been together, Patterson and backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey have raved about the energy level from Gattis and what the new offense will bring. "If it doesn't end with a conference championship or playoff berth, there will be quite a bit of grumbling around Ann Arbor." VanHaaren is spot on with his assessment, especially the last sentence. With a coaching change at Ohio State and the Wolverines returning 13 of 22 starters from last year's club, most think the Big Ten should be Michigan's to win in 2019. Whether or not it will come in as the favorite in August's AP Poll remains to be seen, but it seems unanimous it'll at least be ranked inside the nation's top-10. With that in mind, we've taken a look back at the 10 most recent times the Wolverines have entered a campaign ranked inside the top-10, and how they fared in each of those seasons.

The Last 10 Times Michigan has Entered a Season Ranked in the AP Top-10 Year Ranked in the Preseason Final Record Final Ranking Big Ten Champions? 2016 No. 7 10-3 No. 10 No 2012 No. 8 8-5 No. 24 No 2007 No. 5 9-4 No. 18 No 2005 No. 4 7-5

No 2004 No. 8 9-3 No. 14 Yes 2003 No. 4 10-3 No. 6 Yes 2000 No. 6 9-3 No. 11 Yes 1999 No. 8 10-2 No. 5 No 1998 No. 5 10-3 No. 12 Yes 1994 No. 5 9-4 No. 12 No