Junior utility man Ben Mason’s move from fullback to defensive line has (deservedly) received the most attention of any of Michigan’s position changes this spring, but another move that is also deserving of recognition is junior Brad Hawkins’ transition to nickel back.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed earlier this spring that Hawkins is the team’s current starter at nickel (with senior Lavert Hill currently out with injury), which likely speaks to the team’s lack of experience at the position.

Despite taking reps there, Harbaugh said that Hawkins is still the backup at both safety spots as well, behind senior Josh Metellus and junior J’Marick Woods.

“It’s been good because I like covering a lot,” he explained when asked about the transition, after showing off impressive ball skills with an interception along the sideline in Saturday's spring game. “It has actually been a rotation for me in practice [between the two positions], so I move down when we’re in the nickel and have two other corners out there as well.

“It’s pretty much interchangeable because the two positions are basically the same in a lot of ways in our defense. My workload has definitely increased this spring because of it, and I’m learning to push myself every day to be the best I can be.”

The junior was also asked an interesting question involving which U-M staffer he has been working with more in practice — corners coach Mike Zordich or safeties mentor Chris Partridge.

“I’m still Coach Partridge’s guy at safety,” Hawkins laughed. “He’s the same person and still pushes us the same way, and has us competing against each other every day.”

Partridge was outspoken last week about his displeasure for former U-M staffers Greg Mattison and Al Washington departing for Ohio State in January, and his players have apparently adopted his same mindset.

Though Hawkins wasn’t as vocal as Partridge was about it, he clearly possessed some disdain regarding the situation.

“It’s a motivating factor for us,” the junior admitted. “They did what they did. We’re just focused on the people who are still here with us though.”

One of the coaches who still remains — and has during Harbaugh’s entire tenure in Ann Arbor — is Zordich.

He has been arguably the most consistent and successful position coach on Michigan’s entire staff over the past four years, churning out cornerbacks who have flourished literally every season (Jourdan Lewis, Channing Stribling, David Long, Lavert Hill, etc.).

The position appears to potentially be in a bit of a rebuilding mode with the departures of Long and Brandon Watson from last year’s club, however, though Hawkins advised fans to keep an eye on a crop of inexperienced athletes who are just itching to play.

“We have [redshirt freshman] Myles [Sims], [redshirt sophomore] Hunter Reynolds and [junior] Jaylen [Kelly-Powell]. I’ve seen a lot of progress in those guys.”

Kelly-Powell has bounced around in the defensive backfield during his time at Michigan, but appears to have found a home at cornerback after defensive coordinator Don Brown revealed earlier this spring he is now practicing there full time.

“Jaylen and I both just go out there and compete,” Hawkins explained. “We don’t worry about what else is going on, and we just do what we came here to do. We’re trying to get better every day.

“It’s the same way with [junior] Ambry [Thomas] — I know I’ll have him by my side no matter what, even when he tries to ruffle me up. It’s a great experience playing next to him. because he might be the fastest guy on the team.”

Notes

• When players and coaches have been asked this spring which veteran has emerged as a leader on defense, the answer has almost always been unanimous — Metellus. There has been widespread agreement that he has taken his leadership qualities to the next level, and Hawkins was the latest to sing his praises.

“He’s taken a leadership role on the entire defense, not just the safety room," Hawkins revealed. "Josh knows it’s his last year here and he’s taken everything to the next step by progressing as a person and as a player.”

• Though he hasn't necessarily had a firsthand view of the battle at kicker between redshirt junior Quinn Nordin and sophomore Jake Moody, the junior defensive back was asked what his observations have been of them nonetheless.

“I haven’t seen anything different in either of them, because they're both still going out and competing every day," Hawkins noted. "They’re doing what they do best — kicking the ball.”