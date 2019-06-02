Videos: Jim Harbaugh Addresses Campers At Grand Valley State University
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Best of the Midwest camp is being held at Grand Valley State University this afternoon, and almost the entire Michigan staff is on hand to work with the prospects.
U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the youngsters this morning before things got underway, explaining to them the importance of education after high school, the danger of drugs and alcohol, and much, much more.
Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher introduces Harbaugh
Harbaugh addresses the campers
More from Harbaugh
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook