Michigan's 2019 season begins Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (Lon Horwedel)

Jim and Jack Harbaugh were joined by a pair of medical professionals on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, in team physician Dr. Asheesh Bedi (who is also the team physician for the Detroit Lions) and emergency medicine physician Chris Hutchinson (also a former All-American at Michigan and the father of current U-M sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson). The four of them discussed some of the practices that go into tending for injured football players, and the advancements that have been made to make the game safer.

Jim Harbaugh, on how Professional the Medical Staff is at Michigan:

“What I appreciate the most is the way the doctors help me understand our players' injuries. "With Asheesh, it’s never an email or a text — it’s an old fashioned phone call. "I know where we’re going each time and that the situation won’t take a hard right turn. I don’t get involved with who plays and who doesn’t. "It’s good to have that understanding, because then I can plan for the following week and the weeks after that."

Jack Harbaugh, Discussing a Funny Tweet Jim Posted Last Week:

“Jim was pitching to [his five-year old son] Jack in their yard the other day, and recording it with his cell phone in one hand. "He had it up to his eye and Jack hit the ball right back at him, knocking the phone right out of his hands. "The ball hit the phone, bounced off his head and twisted his glasses around. "Then [his kids] Johnny and Katie came running over saying, 'Daddy's hurt!'

Jack Harbaugh, on the Michigan Baseball Team's run to the National Championship Game:

“It was an awakening for college baseball. The way they played the game was incredible — guys were tagging up two bases on fly balls, players were actually able to bunt and move runners along, and everyone was hustling to first base. "I’ve been reborn — watching that team was what it’s all about.”

Dr. Asheesh Bedi:

“Our new understanding and new technology is making the game safer. Concussions are a huge area where our neurologists have provided great expertise, and we’re learning how to get in front of them. "We know ACL tears and meniscus injuries will happen, but we look in the offseason at what we can do to prevent them. "We not only treat them, but try to get ahead of them. The first sign that an athlete is recovering is when he wants to get back out onto the field. "It’s obviously about safety first though, and we have to make them understand we can’t risk their long term career. "I’ve never once had any coach here at Michigan pressure me on those decisions, and I actually like how they ask questions about certain injuries. "It’s a busy schedule around here, but it’s a team effort and I have a great partner in Bruce Miller here. If I weren’t at games on both Saturdays and Sundays, I’d miss it. "I’m biased as a Michigan Man, but I don’t think we could do our jobs better on any other campus — we have everything we need here at Michigan."

Chris Hutchinson: