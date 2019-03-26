We break down everything you need to know about the update, beginning with a significant removal from the roster:

Michigan updated its 2019 spring roster today , revealing several notable changes involving departures, position changes, and number switches.

It was stated in early February that he was not with the team, although head coach Jim Harbaugh did leave the door open for a possible return at his press conference last week.

Finally, the most notable omission comes in the form of senior running back Chris Evans.

It was announced on Friday, meanwhile, that redshirt sophomore cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had medically retired from football, and his name has been removed from the roster as well.

Solomon left for Tennessee and Ulizio for Pittsburgh, while Jones has not yet revealed his destination.

Defensive end Reuben Jones, offensive tackle Nolan Ulizio and defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon have been taken off the roster, with all three of them having announced their transfers publicly.

Five scholarship Wolverines who were on the 2018 roster have left the program early, with none of their departures coming as a big surprise.

Jersey Number Changes

Three different scholarship players are sporting different numbers than the ones they wore in 2018.

Perhaps the most notable change features redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner, who switched from No. 41 to No. 3. The reason this is notable is because redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton is also sporting No. 3, meaning one of them will have to change if they hope to be on the field at the same time.

This also means there are five players wearing the No. 3 jersey on the roster — Milton, redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin, freshman cornerback Jalen Perry, redshirt sophomore punter Brad Robbins and Turner.

The second number change features redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil, who switched from No. 36 to No. 8.

The No. 8 jersey had been worn by redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Singleton last year, who transferred to Rutgers in December.

The final number change involves redshirt freshman cornerback Myles Sims, who went from No. 6 to No. 46.

When multiple players had been wearing the same number on one side of the ball in the past, Harbaugh would often allow whichever contestant who performed the best to keep the number, forcing the losing competitors to switch.

This is likely what happened with Sims, as senior linebacker Josh Uche and redshirt freshman viper Michael Barrett are also sporting No. 6 on defense.

Position Changes

There were five position changes on Michigan's updated roster, none of which came as a surprise.

Barrett was listed as a wide receiver on last year's roster as a freshman, but has returned to the linebacker spot to work as a viper, Harbaugh confirmed last week at his press conference.

Redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins, meanwhile, has made the move from linebacker to running back, and will provide much-needed depth at a position that severely lacks experience.

Redshirt freshman Ben VanSumeren also made the move to running back (from fullback), and will provide further depth.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Hayes was listed as a tight end last season as a freshman, but is now being tabbed as an offensive lineman. Position coach Ed Warinner revealed on Harbaugh's podcast this morning that Hayes is doing an outstanding job as the club's backup left tackle.

The last position change is perhaps the most interesting, and involves junior Ben Mason.

He was pegged as a fullback on the 2018 roster, but is now being listed as a fullback/defensive lineman.

On top of that, Harbaugh revealed last week that he is also working out at tight end.

Height Changes

Every scholarship athletes' height and weight remained identical, with the exception of three players in the former category:

• Uche's height fell from 6-3 in 2018 to 6-2 this time around

• Junior safety Brad Hawkins' height also decreased by an inch, from 6-2 to 6-1

• In like manner, VanSumeren also dropped an inch, moving from 6-3 to 6-2