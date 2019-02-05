Jim Harbaugh Opens Up About Anthony Campanile Hire On Weekly Podcast
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, his father Jack, and Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek were joined by new U-M defensive coach Anthony Campanile on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, and discussed a variety of topics.
Dudek touched on tomorrow's Signing Day, while Jim Harbaugh and Campanile talked about the the latter's addition to the Wolverine staff.
We have the highlights below:
Matt Dudek, on how Different February's Signing Period has Become:
"This year was the weirdest January, and I mean that as a compliment. We did very few in-home visits, so it was low-stress and mainly entailed bringing underclassmen to campus.
"We're not expecting any drama tomorrow, because there is no drama to be had. It has been a neat January that has allowed us to get ahead."
Jim Harbaugh, on Tomorrow's Signing Period:
"It has still been an exciting January for me. We were on the road recruiting a lot of it, and saw a lot of 2020 and 2021 kids and evaluated them.
"I was still recruiting 2019s too, including guys who would become preferred walk-ons here. I got four great commitments on Super Bowl Sunday while I was at the game, and was texting back and forth with them during it.
"It was exciting on Dec. 19 [during the early signing period], and it will be exciting tomorrow."
Jim Harbaugh, on Anthony Campanile:
"The thing that jumps out first about him is what he's all accomplished in football, coaching and being a coordinator on both sides of the ball, and how fast he's risen up the coaching ranks, from Rutgers to BC to Michigan.
"I also love his family, and how everyone in his family is a coach.
"Great people I trust in the profession told me hiring him was a no-brainer. I love New Jersey people, because they always give you the benefit of the doubt there — actually, they don't at all! They challenge you in everything.
"I also love the toughness about New Jersey — you go there and it always just seems like you see guys wrestling."
Anthony Campanile:
"My dad was originally from New York City, and got into coaching because he was enamored with Vince Lombardi. My brother currently coaches at Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey.
"Once I was done playing football, I became a student assistant for Coach [Greg] Schiano at Rutgers, and he was great to me there.
"I then got into high school coaching at Bergen Catholic, and really enjoyed it. After that, I went back to Rutgers and coached there until 2005, and moved on to Boston College and coached defensive backs there from 2016-18.
"The people I grew up around all wanted to leave a legacy of toughness — I don't think there's any other way to do it.
"Anyone who is a true competitor takes great pride in what they do — you have to get the best out of the guys you coach and the best out of yourself, and it seems to be easier when you're working around people whose company you enjoy.
"I received nothing but encouragement from my dad and my family when I told them about the Michigan job. They told me how great of an opportunity it was, and my dad told me to definitely accept it.
"Everybody at Michigan has been so awesome and supportive so far. I bumped into a few guys on the current team today, and they're all first-class young men with a great energy about them and a look in their eye."
