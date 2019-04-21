Don Brown (left) served as Boston College's defensive coordinator before coming to Michigan prior to the 2016 season. AP Images

With six starters departing (defensive ends Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback David Long and safety Tyree Kinnel) from a Michigan defense that finished second in the country in 2018 (just 275.2 yards allowed per game), most think it's inevitable the crew will take a step back next season. Defensive coordinator Don Brown has proven, however, that significant attrition hasn't always had a negative impact on his ensuing units during his three seasons at U-M. The best example of this was following the 2016 campaign (his first year in Ann Arbor) and heading into 2017. The Wolverines lost 10 starters from a 2016 defense that ended the year with the best group in the country, and yet concluded 2017 with almost identical statistics, allowing just 9.2 yards more per game.

Michigan's Four Defenses Under Harbaugh, and the Number of Starters Lost Following Each Season Year Yards Allowed per Game (National Rank) Starters Lost Following the Season Was the Defense Better or Worse the Following Year? 2015* 280.7 (4th)* 5* Better* 2016 261.8 (1st) 10 Worse 2017 271 (3rd) 2 Worse 2018 275.2 (2nd) 6 ?