Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media this afternoon for the first time since spring ball began, and seemed more excited than usual about his club heading into the annual month-long practices.

We break down what he all discussed today in a News and Views format...

NEWS: Alabama's Josh Gattis was hired in January to serve as Michigan's new offensive coordinator, and his up-tempo style has fans more excited than ever about the direction the Wolverines are heading in.

HARBAUGH: “He’ll coordinate the offense and call the plays. We’re all working together now and learning — he's so good at explaining his style of offense, and has been showing us how to coach it.

"I’ve been enjoying it and learning so much from him. The biggest difference will be the tempo — it will be more up-tempo and less huddling. I like it because it has an attacking feel in terms of going downfield in the passing game.

"We’ll have multiple personnel groups like we always do, but we’ll attack in multiple formations as well. Our RPOs could be a run or a pass, and I like that it'll have an attacking feel that defenses have to be aware of. Other teams can't just figure out what your tempo is all the time."

VIEWS: This is exactly what fans have been wanting to hear, especially after U-M's offense failed to produce against some of the best teams it faced last year (17 points against Notre Dame, 15 on Florida, etc.).

Harbaugh admitted that the play-calling was a group effort last year, but it sounds like the reins truly have been handed over to Gattis.