Michigan is a seven-point favorite at Michigan State Saturday for a reason — the Wolverines are playing well and are widely viewed as the better football team.

That hasn’t guaranteed anything over the years in this rivalry, one in which many believe the Spartans have simply wanted it more … and played like it.



U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh was 2-1 as a starting quarterback against MSU, but he missed most of the first one in 1984 after breaking his arm early in the game. He was asked on 97.1 The Ticket if he got why the fan base was nervous heading into Saturday’s game.

"You’re asking me if I understand? Yes, I understand,” he said. “I grew up in this rivalry, played in this rivalry, coached in this rivalry. I understand it thoroughly."

Michigan is No. 6 nationally to MSU’s No. 24. The Wolverines were No. 7 last year and a heavy favorite, but quarterback issues, a monsoon and the Spartans combined to pull off a 14-10 upset.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio and his teams have covered the spread in the last 10 Michigan games, an almost unbelievable statistic. The Spartans have been the lower-ranked team in 13 of their last 17 wins over U-M.

Harbaugh said his team also understood what was on the line Saturday in East Lansing.

"It’s a rivalry, in-state, big game, and it’s treated it as such," he said. "We want to play our best. We want to play hard; we want to play smart. I've been impressed with our team in those two regards. We are playing really hard and really smart."

And now they have to play with the intensity it takes to beat an opponent that uses hatred as a motivating tool. The Spartans also bring out the trick plays and plays they haven’t shown all year, meaning the Wolverines need to be prepared.

"It keeps you working late. It keeps you up,” Harbaugh said. “They’ve been successful against us and other teams with a creative play, a specialty play. They also have a great feel of when to use that particular play. It's a really well-coached team, a really good football team.”

One that has nothing to lose Saturday, and often plays like it. Quarterback Brian Lewerke has been inconsistent, but odds are he’ll play his best game of the year against the Wolverines.

"He's a very talented quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “When you can throw the ball really well and you can run it really well … he’s got a runner’s knack. He’s really slippery in the pocket. It's going to take everybody being in their rush lanes and not giving him a gap, because he’ll find it.

“He’s got the ability to throw the ball downfield with very good touch. He's a very accurate guy. He’s a competitive, winning quarterback. He’s got that winning factor. I’ve always thought that about him."

But Harbaugh believes his quarterback, Shea Patterson, does, too.

Dantonio praised Harbaugh’s teams for their sportsmanship the last three years, which Harbaugh appreciated.

“I have a deep, abiding respect for the game of football, and a love for it,” Harbaugh said. “This is a big game, always been a big game and always going to be a big game."

But the Wolverines might want to pull out a bit of nasty for this one — within the rules, of course — to win a game they should and continue what has the potential to be a special season.