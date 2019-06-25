Michigan's 2019 season opens on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (Lon Horwedel)

Steven Glasgow, the father of former Wolverines Graham and Ryan and current U-M viper Jordan, joined today's 'Attack Each day' podcast to discuss what it has been like raising his three sons. Head coach Jim Harbaugh also chimed in voice his pleasure for the youngest Glasgow brother (Jordan), while also dishing out plenty of wise life advice. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on Jordan Glasgow:

"We love everything about Jordan. He has the license and the ability to be our best football player — he's our best player on special teams without question, and has been playing both inside linebacker and the viper spot. "In fact, Jordan can play all three linebacker spots — the Will, Mike and the viper. "He's in the Ross School of Business and is just a tremendous student. He has a real resemblance to [actor] Bobby Clark with the long hair, the smile and the missing tooth."

Steven Glasgow, Discussing his Sons:

"Jordan has a phenomenal attitude. I think he upped his game this spring, and was more ready and excited than usual. He was more Jordy — whatever that means. "Graham was actually recruited to Ohio State out of high school, and when Michigan found out about it, they asked him to come up for a visit. "He actually then chose to go to OSU, and one week before he was supposed to report, Jim Tressel resigned. "Graham then felt it was in his best interest to switch to Michigan. "It takes a village to raise these kids, and my mom and dad have been helping take care of the boys since Graham was one year old. "My wife and I both go to all the Michigan games, so those get preference. We also divide up the NFL games, and on Sunday morning, we split up and either drive or fly to wherever Ryan and Graham are playing. "My wife and I then get back to Chicago either late Sunday night or early Monday morning. "We probably won't go to the game in London next year or out in Seattle, but we'll be at every other game. "My wife and I initially told the kids no football when they were young, but it became clear they were typical boys with a lot of aggression. "If they were going to be out there, then we figured football would be a safer way to go about it than whatever else they may have gotten themselves into."

Jim Harbaugh: