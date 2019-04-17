Michigan has been on the verge of making the College Football Playoff heading into the Ohio State game in two of head coach Jim Harbaugh's four seasons in Ann Arbor (2016 and 2018), but a loss to the Buckeyes each time has eliminated those hopes.

Many think 2019 could finally be the year U-M breaks through and gets in, including ESPN's analytics expert Seth Walder.

To no one's surprise, he tabbed Clemson and Alabama as having the best odds to make the 2019 College Football Playoff (at 83 percent and 71 percent, respectively) — the eye-opener, however, was that he had Michigan as his third-most likely team to get in, with a 41 percent chance.

In addition, Walder also gave the Maize and Blue a seven percent chance of winning the National Title, which checked in fourth nationally behind Clemson (36 percent), Alabama (27 percent) and Georgia (eight percent).

"The Wolverines have failed to reach the playoff thus far, but they are in a better situation now than ever in the playoff era," Walder explained. "Coach Jim Harbaugh is bringing back eight starters on offense, including [senior] quarterback Shea Patterson, who tied for eighth in Total QBR a season ago.

"The result is that FPI expects Michigan to have the best offense (and team) in the Big Ten, catching some of its division rivals in what could be a down season. Ultimately, Playoff Predictor thinks Michigan has a 41 percent shot at the playoff.

"However, it's worth noting that FPI is awfully low on Ohio State -- maybe even too low -- because it isn't explicitly aware that the Buckeyes have added via transfer an elite quarterback prospect in [sophomore] Justin Fields (transfer QBs in FPI are noted only when they have significant starting experience).

"On the other hand, a new head coach-QB tandem does increase variance for Ohio State, and when you're at the top, variance is a bad thing. No team is in better position than Michigan to seize the reins of the Big Ten and take advantage if the new crew in Columbus doesn't work out right away.

"Though Georgia -- which also is bringing back a known quantity in [junior] Jake Fromm QB -- is a longer shot to reach the playoff than Michigan, it has a better chance of actually winning the national championship. It makes sense: Most (including FPI) would agree that the Bulldogs are better than the Wolverines, but their path the top four is more complicated with Alabama and LSU in the same conference."

Walder also projected the 10 most likely College Football Playoff pairings, and the Maize and Blue showed up in five of the 10. A showdown with Alabama in the No. 1 vs. No. 4 game was the most likely outcome.