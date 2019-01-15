Josh Gattis served as Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last season. Michigan Football

New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was the guest on today's 'Attack Each day' Harbaugh podcast, and talked about his hiring at Michigan, as well as his offensive goals, ideas, and recruiting philosophies moving forward:

Jim Harbaugh's opening statement on the eight early enrollees:

"We are in a great spot with some of our new coaching hires, and we're also in the process of getting our eight new guys settled in. "We like our new kids, and their football character as individuals. Every guy has been 20-30 minutes early for each class. "We moved them all into the dorms on Sunday and had a great get-together with the players and their families this weekend. "I really like the way our eight new guys spend so much time at Schembechler Hall. Cade McNamara, Erick All and Zach Charbonnet have all been doing a lot of work around there. Jalen Perry has been doing defensive back drills, and Mike Sainristil has been out there catching balls. Mazi Smith is champing at the bit to get into the weight room, and he is so strong — Ben Herbert is already talking about him. "Gabe Newburg is the same way and is an outstanding competitor. "These guys have all said they're coming here to make Michigan great, and that's all you can ask for. They're a team within this football team — they move together, go to class early, eat together and live together. "The other guys who didn't enroll early are texting them to find out what it's like here. "We had the eight mid-years over on Sunday and watched the Patriots game and ate some pizza. My mom noted how it was a great group of young men who are all so polite. "Josh Gattis and Anthony Campanile came in at one point, and the players ran up to them and were so happy. "Anthony gave David Ojabo a big hug, because he had recruited him in the past. Josh had also recruited Sainristil in the past. "Josh also mentioned that Cade had been their No. 1 quarterback target at Alabama."

Jim Harbaugh, on Anthony Campanile:

"Chris Partridge and Jay Harbaugh really knew the younger coaches out there, but I'd been tracking Josh Gattis for a while now. I knew what he had done at WMU, PSU and Alabama. "Adding him was a great home run, grand slam type of hire. "Partridge and Jay Harbaugh said the same thing about Campanile. I trusted them, because Chris and Anthony had coached together in New Jersey. "Campanile's resume was so impressive — he was coaching both offense and defense at Rutgers, and then got hired at Boston College, and moved up to co-defensive coordinator quickly there. "When you meet him, it's a gift of personality and charisma. I got texts after we got him from a half dozen coaches telling us we had hired a great coach. "Don Brown was also aware of Campanile, and said he is a presence in every high school on the East Coast."

Josh Gattis' opening remarks:

"I'm so excited to be a part of this community and program, and I'm glad to wear the Block M. "The hospitality so far has blown me away. My son has not taken the Michigan jersey off all week, and moments like that make this opportunity so special for me. "I've been blessed throughout my career to be around some great offensive minds, and each coach I've been around has helped shape me. "I love being back in this state, because this is where it all started for me at WMU. This was a moment as a family that was too strong for us emotionally, and being in the Big Ten for four years at PSU gave me an appreciation for this program. "Honestly, the phone call came as a surprise, considering the timing. "It feels like the National Title was two years ago, but it was just last Monday. It caught me off guard, but I hadn't planned on Alabama being a one-year stop — opportunities came up, and I had some choices to make. "Being an offensive coordinator was a lifelong dream of mine, and I've been preparing for it. I had just got my butt chewed out by Nick Saban and he was trying to get me to stay, so the phone call from Michigan right after that helped a little bit. "I think we have the best coaching staff in the country here at U-M. "Our chemistry is one of the things that is so important to us, and everyone has been open-armed to my family and I — this is by far the best hospitality I've seen among a staff anywhere. "They've checked on my family constantly, and Jim immediately said he wanted my family to come up here right away. When he said that, it showed me the type of man and leader he is — I want my kids in this environment, because it has been so welcoming. "It's a dream to be on this amazing staff at this amazing program. I promised Coach he'll get my best every day, and help this offense achieve the goals we want to achieve. "When you know it's right and it hits your gut, it doesn't take long to decide. "I had to tell some other people no and that I wasn't coming to their school, and that was difficult. "When you feel that somewhere is the right place for you, though, it helps ease those concerns. "I couldn't be any more proud to be here wearing the Blue, so Go Blue."

Jim Harbaugh, on Josh Gattis:

"I found out through the grapevine that Josh was considering going to Maryland, so we reached out and asked if he had interest in Michigan. "I called him at 9 AM and by 3:30, he was coming to Michigan. He was on a plane here a day or two later. "We've been working together lately, and I'm so excited, because his development of players really jumps out at you — he had All-Americans at WMU, Vanderbilt and Penn State. "He's well-regarded across the country and in the world of football, and I wanted to find someone who could coordinate and run our whole offense. "We have the same philosophy offensively, which I like. "I like the idea of Josh running our offense. Our offensive coaches like the direction we're going, and we all want to make it work. "Josh told me right away we're going to get his best, and that he's hungry to make us better. "An analogy I like to say is that we've got the coaches on the bus, and now we want to get them in the seats. "When you talk offense with Josh, he has a vision that is clear, clean and concise. "He also has so much information on some of these recruits that we hadn't had before. It's been smooth with him because he's detailed, organized and he knows what he's doing. The good ones make it look easy. "It's time to hit the road running, but first we have to recruit our current roster. "The players we already have want to know what their plan is for this season. How do we view them? How do we make them and the offense better? Those are the things the players here want to know."

Gattis' offensive philosophy:

"We want to be an explosive offense. It starts with the run game, but it's also about getting our skilled players involved. "We want to dictate the game from a tempo and style of play standpoint, and how teams view us. We'll be multiple, but we'll also be personnel driven and get our play makers the ball — we want to let our skill guys be just that — skill guys. "This will be player driven. It's going to be about hard work, and it's not about me — it's about us accomplishing our goals to get to where we want to be. "My familiarity with this area will help in recruiting. I've served in several different roles on staffs, so recruiting will be the first and foremost foundation of our offense — we need to recruit great players. "I had recruited Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones previously, so it helps breaks the ice when you already know some of the guys. "I let the guys know right away I was in the building, and I'll continue to build these relationships with them. "I'm looking forward to next recruiting our current players, because that's important too."

Gattis on recruiting: