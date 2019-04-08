Perhaps no position on Michigan’s entire team has been hit harder by injuries this spring than running back.

Redshirt freshmen Christian Turner and Hassan Haskins, and freshman Zach Charbonnet have all been banged up, leaving senior Tru Wilson as the starter at the position.

Though he carried 62 times last year for 364 yards and is expected to make a significant impact once again in 2019, Wilson is not viewed as an every-down ball carrier in head coach Jim Harbaugh’s offense.

With that being said, he has adapted well to his increased role this spring.

“I’m just building confidence in both myself and the 10 other guys on the field,” he said. “I’m also trying to lead everyone and build up all the guys who aren’t playing.”

The talk surrounding U-M's offense this offseason has been centered around first-year coordinator Josh Gattis and the no-huddle system he has installed.

Despite the tempo appearing to be the complete opposite of what Michigan ran last season, Wilson revealed the transition has gone incredibly well so far.

“It’s been very smooth for everybody,” he exclaimed. “We’re only eight practices in but rolling along nicely, and we’ll be ready for fall camp and the season.

“I like how Coach Gattis constantly emphasizes style of play — that can mean a lot of things, but focuses on hustle and running to the ball, finishing plays, falling forward and speed in space.

“The running backs’ roles haven’t really changed — we’re playing a lot faster, and we have several more responsibilities now. There’s more for us to know, but the more knowledge we have within the offense, the better we’ll do.”

Wilson admitted he has personally gotten a lot faster thanks to a second straight year working with strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert, as well as another key person on the staff.

“The strength staff has helped me so much,” the senior admitted. “Abigail [O’Connor] — our dietician — has been a big help working with me a few days a week. I’ve seen the results this spring in our workouts.”

The former walk-on also explained that the aforementioned injured backs — Haskins, Turner and Charbonnet — obviously haven’t been practicing, but have been strengthening the parts of their bodies that haven’t been slowed with ailments.

They are also staying on pace with everyone else from a mental standpoint.

“Coach Jay [Harbaugh] often has them working with a three-pound ball to improve ball security,” Wilson revealed. “He preaches mental reps, and they’re all out there showing it.

“Zach is a really hard worker who talks through his hard work. He’s so focused and is just a serious guy who wants to learn, evidenced by the way he asks questions during film.”